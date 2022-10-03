Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville
A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
thenerve.org
Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close
In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
Let’s Eat at Rails 133 in Central, S.C.
If you're looking for elevated American cuisine in a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere, Rails 133 Cafe and Grill in Central, South Carolina could be just what you're looking for.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
Burglar takes thousands of dollars in furniture from Greenville warehouse
Police are looking for someone who stole thousands of dollars worth of furniture from a Greenville warehouse.
gsabusiness.com
Why this national outlet says Greenville is ‘on the cusp of stardom’
The Upstate has been getting a lot of love in the national press. Greenville, Greer, Mauldin, Spartanburg — take your pick on which city has been getting the most headlines. This time the award goes to Greenville, which is ranked No. 6 on Conde Nast Traveler’s list of the top 10 small cities in the U.S., as ranked by its readers.
Proposed RV park sparks controversy in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON CO., S.C., (WSPA)- Residents in Anderson say they’re concerned about an RV park that’s planning to be built by the Piercetown neighborhood. The land right off of Highway 81 was sold about a year ago. The developer says they want to put a short-term stay RV park on the land, but long-term residents are […]
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
Gov. McMaster visits manufacturing showcase in the Upstate
Governor Henry McMaster shook hands Wednesday with more than a dozen businesses from the Upstate who are working to recruit future talent.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing Greenville woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, makes two more lists about how great we are
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville, South Carolina, made it onto two more "best" lists this week. VisitGreenvilleSC announced Wednesday that Greenville is among the Best Small Cities in the US in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the sixth year in a row. Greenville made its...
gsabusiness.com
Global manufacturer to open US HQ in Greenville
A global manufacturer of security technology will build its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County. Paxton Access is investing at least $10 million into the project, according to a news release from the Greenville Area Development Corp. Job additions are planned but were undisclosed. “Paxton’s new U.S. head office is...
Suspect leaves South Carolina store with necklace worth thousands
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
FOX Carolina
McMaster to speak at groundbreaking for new facility at Greenville Tech
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster is expected to speak at a groundbreaking for a new facility at Greenville Technical College Wednesday morning. The groundbreaking is for the new Life and Health Sciences building located at 506 South Pleasantburg. At the groundbreaking, Prisma Health announced a 1.5 million dollar...
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
Power restored for over 3,000 on east side of Spartanburg Co.
There are over 3,000 people without power on the east side of Spartanburg County.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
FOX Carolina
‘A gentle giant:’ North Greenville University announces passing of student-athlete
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University said the campus is mourning the passing of a student and athlete on Wednesday. According to a statement from the university, Davis Heller died at his off-campus apartment. His death is under investigation, but the university said the initial indications are he died from natural causes.
FOX Carolina
Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
