Greenville County, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville

A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
thenerve.org

Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close

In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Why this national outlet says Greenville is ‘on the cusp of stardom’

The Upstate has been getting a lot of love in the national press. Greenville, Greer, Mauldin, Spartanburg — take your pick on which city has been getting the most headlines. This time the award goes to Greenville, which is ranked No. 6 on Conde Nast Traveler’s list of the top 10 small cities in the U.S., as ranked by its readers.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Proposed RV park sparks controversy in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C., (WSPA)- Residents in Anderson say they’re concerned about an RV park that’s planning to be built by the Piercetown neighborhood. The land right off of Highway 81 was sold about a year ago. The developer says they want to put a short-term stay RV park on the land, but long-term residents are […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway. Quinn is...
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina

The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
CENTRAL, SC
gsabusiness.com

Global manufacturer to open US HQ in Greenville

A global manufacturer of security technology will build its new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County. Paxton Access is investing at least $10 million into the project, according to a news release from the Greenville Area Development Corp. Job additions are planned but were undisclosed. “Paxton’s new U.S. head office is...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

Suspect leaves South Carolina store with necklace worth thousands

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

McMaster to speak at groundbreaking for new facility at Greenville Tech

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster is expected to speak at a groundbreaking for a new facility at Greenville Technical College Wednesday morning. The groundbreaking is for the new Life and Health Sciences building located at 506 South Pleasantburg. At the groundbreaking, Prisma Health announced a 1.5 million dollar...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

