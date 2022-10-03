ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gould, AR

Comments / 0

Related
magnoliareporter.com

Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff

A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
PINE BLUFF, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Pine Bluff, AR
City
Gould, AR
State
Arkansas State
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for September 26-October 3, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Tonya Payne / 604 Cook St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-15-70 / shoplifting, driving on sus. DL on 9-26-22 Christopher Bowie / 515...
WARREN, AR
THV11

Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Arkansas State Police#Violent Crime
lootpress.com

Where is all the ammo?

Where is all the ammo? Remington is cranking it out!. The past couple years have been a wild ride for most of usincluding any of you in the shooting and hunting world. New gun owner: Hey I need some ammunition for my 9mm Glock I just bought. Gun store guy:...
LONOKE, AR
THV11

Arkansans urged to take precautions ahead of flu season

ARKANSAS, USA — Flu season has arrived and that means the time of year when many people have sore throats and stuffy noses will be in the spotlight. “We're coming into fall and winter, or when all respiratory viruses seem to do their worst,” said Robert Hopkins, Professor of Internal Medicine AND Pediatrics and Chief of the Division of Internal Medicine at UAMS.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy