Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas State Police investigate homicide that left one woman dead, three others injured
GOULD, Ark. — One woman is now dead and three others are injured after a shooting incident happened inside a Gould residence on Sunday morning— Now Arkansas State Police have been requested to do an investigation. According to reports, once officers arrived they pronounced 82-year-old Willie Mae Sanders...
Arkansas State Police release additional details on shooting death in Gould home
One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a Sunday domestic disturbance in south Arkansas. Two others were injured in the incident.
Shots fired in Gould injuring multiple people
Several people injured in Gould after people in the community said shots rang out early Sunday morning.
magnoliareporter.com
Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff
A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for September 26-October 3, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Tonya Payne / 604 Cook St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-15-70 / shoplifting, driving on sus. DL on 9-26-22 Christopher Bowie / 515...
Jefferson County jailer arrested for smuggling contraband to inmates
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Adult Detention Deputy was arrested after being caught smuggling contraband into the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center (DBDC) on Friday, September 30. 22-year-old Joshua Brown was booked into DBDC this evening after detention supervisors caught him concealing prohibited and illegal...
Mayor forcing Pine Bluff food pantry to relocate
It's a major food source for people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, but currently the future of the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry is uncertain after an eviction notice was served last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jefferson Co. Sheriff explains how you can prepare for a shooting and stay safe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Raymond Lovett has been accused of killing Leighton Whitfield— and Lovett will be due back in court in November. Wednesday morning's shooting at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Sherwood led to a massive response from several law enforcement departments. "Active shooter events are something...
Student arrested on three felony counts for multiple false threats at Watson Chapel School District
PINE BLUFF, Ark — The Watson Chapel School District has recently been on edge for the past couple of weeks after multiple fake threats were called in. Various school officials, including Superintendent Tom Wilson, have said it has been very frustrating. Officials said, shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday,...
lootpress.com
Where is all the ammo?
Where is all the ammo? Remington is cranking it out!. The past couple years have been a wild ride for most of usincluding any of you in the shooting and hunting world. New gun owner: Hey I need some ammunition for my 9mm Glock I just bought. Gun store guy:...
Arkansans urged to take precautions ahead of flu season
ARKANSAS, USA — Flu season has arrived and that means the time of year when many people have sore throats and stuffy noses will be in the spotlight. “We're coming into fall and winter, or when all respiratory viruses seem to do their worst,” said Robert Hopkins, Professor of Internal Medicine AND Pediatrics and Chief of the Division of Internal Medicine at UAMS.
THV11
Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 0