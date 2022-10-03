Read full article on original website
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
'Bluey's Big Play' live show coming to Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! The Bluey live show is coming to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this spring. The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series will be taking its show on the road with four performances of “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show.’
Program using Hip-Hop to connect with kids celebrates 10 years of service in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The City of Syracuse has seen a trend of violent crime involving teens or even children. FBI data reveals teens accounted for 10% of homicide arrests, and 13% of homicide victims in the city. But a local initiative takes a creative approach to keeping kids on...
Pumpkin farmers battle inflation this fall season
Wednesday was the kind of day and weather to find people planning a trip to the pumpkin patch. Critz Farms in Cazenovia is making the decision to keep pumpkin prices steady. "I don't like to raise the prices and I try not to raise them very often but we did raise them, I think they went up a penny," says the owner of Critz Farms Matthew Critz.
Hit musical 'Annie' kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Attention all Broadway lovers! The hit musical ‘Annie’ kicks off at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse on Tuesday before moving to other major cities like Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Excitement is in the air as the musical will be lighting up South Salina Street.
Spooktacular Stroll comes to Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, NY — Halloween may be three weeks away, but Central New Yorkers are already getting into the spooky spirit. Dunkin’s Spooktacular Stroll at Long Branch Park in Liverpool kicked off last weekend and starts back up Thursday. CNY Central partnered with Galaxy Media to sponsor the event...
CNY Central presents NYSBA service award to Salvation Army's Major Roberts
SYRACUSE N.Y. — CNY Central leaders presented Major Charles Roberts, the Salvation Army’s Director of County Operations for Onondaga County, with the New York State Broadcasters Association (NYSBA) Serving New York award for the ongoing partnership on the Toys 4 Tots and Red Kettlethon events. CNY Central took...
Great Northern Mall owner looks forward to new microchip facility
CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall has seen its hard days, as many of the tenants at the mall complained about the poor management of the facility but the new owner, Guy Hart said plans to revitalize the once deserted mall into a lifestyle center that will pair well with the countless new projects being put in place in Clay on route 31, like the recently announced Micron chip plant.
Syracuse Stage cancels performances of "How to Dance in Ohio" due to spike in COVID cases
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Productions of “How to Dance in Ohio” have been cut short due to numerous COVID cases in the company, Syracuse Stage announced Tuesday. This comes after weekend showings of the production were canceled during the first weekend of October as COVID cases spiked. “Despite...
'Killer Queen' is set to rock the Landmark Theatre
SYACUSE, N.Y. — The internationally recognized Queen tribute band Killer Queen is headed to Syracuse. Their tour heads to the historic Landmark Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Following in the iconic classic rock band's steps, Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, where the...
Amazon to hire 700 new employees in CNY ahead of holiday season
CLAY, N.Y. — Amazon will hold an in-person hiring event as they intend to hire more than 700 employees in the Central New York region for full-time, seasonal, and part-time positions. In addition to a $1,000 sign-on bonus for most roles, seasonal employees will also have the opportunity to...
Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron
CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
Steel Panther, Lee Greenwood added to The Vine lineup
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine continues to offer a variety of music as it adds two more acts to its lineup at del Lago Resort and Casino. Longtime country singer and former National Council on the Arts member under four presidents, Lee Greenwood will perform Thursday, November 3. The singer boasts a catalog of more than 20 albums and 35 singles. He's known for several hits "I Don't Mind the Thorns (If You're the Rose), "Dixie Road," "Going, Going, Gone," and the notable "God Bless the U.S.A."
Onondaga County legislators respond to new Micron facility coming to CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Onondaga County legislators said they are thrilled about the new Micron microchip plant coming to Clay. Legislator Mary Kuhn (D), Mark Olson (R), and Julie Abbott (R), all said that this new project is transformative for the Town of Clay. Kuhn said, "It's very exciting for...
Clay neighbors react to new semiconductor plant: 'It's great for the Clay area'
Clay, N.Y. — The multi-billion dollar investment has Central New York neighbors anticipating the new project developed by Micron, a U.S.-based memory and storage manufacturer and the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in the world. At a press conference on Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, Onondaga County Executive...
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
Fayetteville post office dedicated to CNY native, Marine who served in WWII
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — On Wednesday, a Central New Yorker was honored for serving the country in war. Congressman John Katko dedicated the Fayetteville Post Office to Corporal George H. Bacel, a United States Marine who served during World War II. Cpl. Bacel passed away in March 2010 at the...
Cayuga County Health Department to hold Novavax Covid-19 vaccine clinic
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Health Department is inviting community members to a first dose Novavax Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, October 7th. The clinic will be for those 12 years or older and will run from 1 to 2 PM at the Cayuga County Health Department's office in the city of Auburn.
Syracuse Police introduce new animal control phone number
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department introduced a new phone number for its animal control division on Tuesday. Neighbors can now call 315-442-5346 to report any animals creating a nuisance or any unlicensed animals. Neighbors should still call 911 for reports of vicious or aggressive animals, or to...
Arrest made in stabbing incident that left a Syracuse man dead
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man has been arrested by Syracuse Police in connection to a stabbing incident that took place on Reed Avenue in Syracuse on Tuesday, October 4th. Just before 12:30 PM, Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Reed Ave. for a stabbing investigation. Upon arrival, they found 52 year-old David Reynolds of Syracuse, stabbed several times and suffering from severe injuries. Reynolds was treated on-scene before being transported to Upstate Hospital for further treatment, where he would later succumb to his injuries.
