WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Council overrides McClure vetoes on studies of Gracedale and pay
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council overrode three vetoes by County Executive Lamont McClure on Thursday, clearing the way for potential studies of employee pay and the operations of Gracedale Nursing Home. The votes do not commit the county to any spending, merely to seeking bids. Council also overrode...
WFMZ-TV Online
Glendon Hotel townhouses will cost $370K each to build, be sold for about $126K
The five townhomes to be built on the site of the former Glendon Hotel will cost about $1.85 million total, or $370,000 each. They will still be a big bargain for five households, with a sales price of about a third of the cost, according to a plan presented Thursday by Community Action Lehigh Valley. CALV is a not-for-profit group based in Bethlehem that is in charge of the development on Main Street in Glendon borough.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks won't allow ballot curing prior to general election
READING, Pa. — A motion before the Berks County Election Board to allow ballot curing for the Nov. 8 general election failed for lack of a second. Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made a motion to allow curing of ballots if the county could utilize temporary staff to do the work.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Mayor says city's Suburban Water Authority is an 'asset that needs to be monetized'
EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Mayor says the city's Suburban Water Authority is a multi-million-dollar asset that's not returning what it should be. He says considering other options could be the key to helping the city deal with its pension challenges and bring taxpayers benefits for years to come. "We want...
"Title washing" probe nets 19 people in NEPA
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 businesses for what is called "title washing". They include George Frietto of George's Garage in Scranton as well as several car dealers and PA Title and Tag company in Lackawanna County and car dealers and garages in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe counties as well. The title fraud scheme involved vehicles that were "totaled" in crashes which had to undergo a safety inspection to determine their safety. It's alleged Frietto claimed to have inspected hundreds of vehicles and submitted photos of the vehicles which did not match the paperwork of the make and model. The vehicles then appeared legitimate for resale when they were not safe.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks supports Operation Green Light to honor veterans
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners voted Thursday to adopt a resolution in support of Operation Green Light for veterans in the county. The resolution declares Nov. 7 through Nov. 13 as a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform who are transitioning from active service.
WFMZ-TV Online
New Sheetz in Allentown celebrates opening
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sheetz fans in Lehigh County had a reason to celebrate Thursday. A grand opening bash was held at the new Sheetz in the 900 block of Trexlertown Road in Upper Macungie Township. The store gave out prizes and treated customers to free self-serve coffee and soda. "It...
Trenton mayor demands City Council fund improvements to water utility's system
Trenton Water Works serves the city and four surrounding townships -- Ewing, Lawrence, Hamilton and Hopewell.
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Stockertown police chief resigns amid disciplinary charges
STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County borough is without employees at its police department after turmoil involving the former chief. Police Chief Eric Schwab resigned last month as disciplinary charges were set to be announced against him, according to minutes from a special council meeting on Sept. 12. Council was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Planning Commission OKs plan for hotel overlooking Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Planning Commission on Wednesday night at city hall granted conditional land development approval for the proposed Grand Riverview Hotel on South Delaware Drive. The proposal is for an eight-story, 108-room hotel by developer Terry Briggs of Chester Franklin Group LLC. The facility is to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County township passes ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana
NORWEGIAN TWP., Pa. - Supervisors in a township in Schuylkill County have passed an ordinance aimed at curbing the smell of marijuana in the community. It all stems from complaints about "Doc House LLC," a marijuana growing and processing facility in Norewgian Township. Under the new rules, the facility could...
Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. According to a release from...
phillyvoice.com
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
Residents voice issues with road resurfacing project
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live, work, and drive on a busy Luzerne County roadway say a road resurfacing project is creating all types of problems. Problems that specifically include dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage. Many reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns were not being addressed. Eyewitness […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighbors react to deadly fire in Warren County
POHATCONG TWP., Pa. - A New Jersey woman is dead, following a fire in Warren County. Officials say they suspect she had been smoking in bed with an oxygen tank nearby. Flames broke out on the 400 block of Maple Avenue in Pohatcong Township, near Phillipsburg, on Wednesday around 5 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks property transformed into public nature preserve
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
