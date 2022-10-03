ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

City of Semmes October Events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
SEMMES, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Dept. launches new podcast Friday - Listen:

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is starting up a new initiative to reach a wider audience. Michael Jay and Commander Kevin Levy with MPD are behind Operation Echo Stop Live. I first asked, why a podcast? Jay says it’s just one more tool at their disposal.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Popular attraction Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a brand new look

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A place many locals and tourists know and love is getting a makeover. Bellingrath Gardens and Home officially has a new look!. There was a room full of people waiting patiently inside the Magnolia Cafe to see the reveal of their new brand, along with a new logo.
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WPMI

Former Prichard water employees question retirement payments

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Prichard water workers say they haven't been able to get retirement money they paid into the system. Two former workers NBC 15 News spoke with say former manager Nia Bradley gave them the boot in 2018, then the utility gave them the run around about getting their money that had been deducted out of their paychecks for retirement. Both said they eventually let it go, but after Bradley was accused of stealing from the utility this year, they started to question if their retirement accounts were handled properly.
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Mobile Grilled Cheese Meltdown tickets going fast

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thursday evening, from 5:00 - 7:30 in Cathedral Square, teams will be competing to see who will be named "Big Cheese," but the real winners are ticket-holders who will sample concoctions from some of downtown's most popular restaurants and some pretty competitive non-restaurant teams. Tickets...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park. Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday. Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good

From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WEAR

Everything you need to know: 88th annual Pensacola Interstate Fair

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Interstate Fair is set for Oct. 20-30. The fair is also offering options to save your hard-earned cash with Dollar Day on Opening Day Thursday, Midnight Madness Friday specials, and advance Super Saver discount ride wristbands and half-price admission tickets. In addition, there will be...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die’

The following information was provided by the author:. Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die, by Jodie Cain Smith. Mobile, Alabama, is proud to be the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but carnival season is just one...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

