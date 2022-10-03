Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Semmes October Events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook and City Events Planner Elizabeth Lovelady joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun October events. Below is information they provided about some of the events:. -Semmes Police Inaugural Ceremony will take place on October 14, 2022, at...
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. launches new podcast Friday - Listen:
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department is starting up a new initiative to reach a wider audience. Michael Jay and Commander Kevin Levy with MPD are behind Operation Echo Stop Live. I first asked, why a podcast? Jay says it’s just one more tool at their disposal.
WPMI
Excitement high as Shrimp Fest returns to Gulf Shores for first time in 2 years
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The 49th annual Shrimp Festival kicked off in Gulf Shores on Thursday for the first time since 2019. Whether you go for the food, the music, or just to shop, the Shrimp Festival has you covered. Its return was a welcome sight, taste, and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Popular attraction Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a brand new look
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A place many locals and tourists know and love is getting a makeover. Bellingrath Gardens and Home officially has a new look!. There was a room full of people waiting patiently inside the Magnolia Cafe to see the reveal of their new brand, along with a new logo.
49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after 2 year hiatus
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s finally time to, once again, to strike up the band and eat some shrimp in Gulf Shores. The 49th annual Shrimp Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to COVID protocols. Andrew Hart, Chairman for Shrimp Festival said he has looked forward to this for two years. “Unfortunately […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile waving its final goodbye to Carnival cruise ship
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carnival cruise ship “Ecstasy” will set out on her final voyage Monday. “We’re gonna give it a good farewell with our crewmates, our Azalea trail maids, the bands, about 11 o’clock they’re coming out Monday and we invite the public to come out and experience that,” said David Clarke, CEO of Visit Mobile.
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
WPMI
Former Prichard water employees question retirement payments
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Prichard water workers say they haven't been able to get retirement money they paid into the system. Two former workers NBC 15 News spoke with say former manager Nia Bradley gave them the boot in 2018, then the utility gave them the run around about getting their money that had been deducted out of their paychecks for retirement. Both said they eventually let it go, but after Bradley was accused of stealing from the utility this year, they started to question if their retirement accounts were handled properly.
WPMI
Mobile Grilled Cheese Meltdown tickets going fast
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thursday evening, from 5:00 - 7:30 in Cathedral Square, teams will be competing to see who will be named "Big Cheese," but the real winners are ticket-holders who will sample concoctions from some of downtown's most popular restaurants and some pretty competitive non-restaurant teams. Tickets...
WPMI
Carnival Ecstasy to set sail on last voyage out of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 31 years of making memories and delivering incredible cruise vacations, Carnival Ecstasy will leave the Carnival fleet following its last voyage that is departing Mobile on Monday, Oct. 10. Carnival Ecstasy’s final voyage is a five-day sailing which includes visits to Cozumel and Progreso,...
WPMI
Project Faith 'Desze's Girls Gift of Life Bake Sale' helping women and men get mammograms
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is highlighting a local non-profit that's focused on helping women and men in our community by connecting them to affordable mammogram and ultrasound screenings. The founder of Project Faith is a breast cancer survivor. Her name is Brenda Rocker and she has been...
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park. Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday. Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
Police now investigating fetus, found in auctioned funeral home storage unit
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
WEAR
Everything you need to know: 88th annual Pensacola Interstate Fair
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Interstate Fair is set for Oct. 20-30. The fair is also offering options to save your hard-earned cash with Dollar Day on Opening Day Thursday, Midnight Madness Friday specials, and advance Super Saver discount ride wristbands and half-price admission tickets. In addition, there will be...
WPMI
USA heart screening coming to Baldwin Co. schools, Robertsdale HS first
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — Preventing cardiac arrest in teens is the goal of a new program by the University of South Alabama to make sure local schools are prepared for a sudden heart emergency. USA Health's chapter of Project ADAM -- a national program -- and the non-profit Heart...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die’
The following information was provided by the author:. Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die, by Jodie Cain Smith. Mobile, Alabama, is proud to be the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but carnival season is just one...
Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
More cremains returned to family after storage unit discovery
Another family has been reunited with the cremains of their loved one after the discovery of the ashes of 13 people in a storage unit sold in Mobile.
