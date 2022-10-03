EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO