Breezy, Cooler
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will sweep out the lower 80s from Thursday and drop temperatures below normal. Mostly sunny and sharply cooler as high temps sink into the mid-60s. Tonight, clear and cold as lows sink into the upper 30s. Saturday, patchy frost early....sunny and brisk as...
14 News at the Fall Festival: Live coverage Day 4
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our Jordan Yaney spoke to Lorie Van Hook with the Westside Improvement Association during 14 News at 4 p.m. 14 News also spoke with Youth of the Day organizer Brandon McClish. We also talked to Alex Rahman, the director of community engagement for the Salvation Army...
101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.
Full Friday getting underway at West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s day five of the Fall Festival!. The half pot is nearing $1 million, and several events are set for the final few days.
The impact of inflation on the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival offers over 100 different booths and attractions to visit, and each of them is bringing something different. One thing that’s fairly consistent, however, is some of the ingredients used in the goods. Oil, as it turns out, is...
Bread delivery truck helps with Fall Festival restock
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before the streets get filled with people at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, up bright and early is the Lewis Bakery. Lewis Bakery has been hand delivering bread and buns to the food booths at the Fall Festival for over 45 years. The process...
New booths set up this year at Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are a couple new food options at the festival. Booth 122 specializes in their crab rangoon nachos and street corn. All of their food is made locally by China Bistro. Each sale benefits the non-profit, Young and Established. It’s a group that promotes positive youth...
Breakdown of the history of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of people pack West Franklin Street each year for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, which has evolved in its 101 years. West Side Nut Club Historian, Doug DeMoss, took 14 News on a trip down memory lane. The past 101 years of the...
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was flown by helicopter following a crash in Warrick County. We’re told the driver of an SUV was ejected, and the other driver was taken to the hospital. Authorities say two people are facing charges after officers found a child’s remains...
Fall Festival attendees deal with cramped parking
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Fall Festival continues, drivers, homeowners and non-profits have had to find unique solutions to street crowding on Evansville’s west side. Drivers said on Tuesday, that it’s difficult to find any space to park. “It’s better during the day,” said one driver. “At night,...
Toy Town signups start next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is beginning sign-ups to help families in need over the holiday and Christmas season. Families who are struggling financially are invited to come and sign up online or in-person at The Salvation Army’s location on 1040 N Fulton Ave on the following days and times:
Fall Festival holds first Special Kids Day since 2019
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fall Festival day two kicked things off with Special Kids Day. Special Kids Day is in partnership with the EVSC. It’s a day when students with special needs are able to enjoy the Fall Festival all to themselves. This year officials were anticipating to have...
Traffic Alert: Dump truck takes down power lines in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert in Warrick County. Dispatchers say a dump truck took down some power lines. It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Vann and Anderson in Newburgh. The intersection is shut down, and drivers should avoid the area. Deputies say the driver...
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill. Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the...
Academic enrichment program in Owensboro getting new building
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Ground has been broken for the future home of Western Academy. Leaders tell us it’s an academic enrichment program in Owensboro for boys of African American descent. It was first established at the H.L. Neblett Community Center in 2019. Their new building will have meeting...
EPD: Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on Washington and Lodge Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a motorcycle rider crashed his bike near Washington and Lodge Avenues on Wednesday night. Officials say the crash happened around 7:23 p.m. According to the Evansville Police Department, the impact threw the rider off the motorcycle when he drove off the road and into...
Day 4 of murder trial in Ill. wraps up
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Thursday in Fairfield for the trial for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols. On Wednesday, friends and family of Megan Nichols gave their testimony. On Thursday, the jury heard instead from people closer to Brodey Murbarger, as well as some of those who investigated Nichols’ disappearance.
Dispatch confirms lanes back open after semi stalled on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms the westbound lane on Lloyd Expressway is back open after a semi was temporarily stalled. Officials with Central dispatch also reported a cement truck in the area with their flashers on. Police are on scene working the situation. We will update this story...
Crews called after car hits pole on Big Cynthiana Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a car crash on Big Cynthiana Road after Central Dispatch says a driver hit a pole. Dispatch says powerlines were on the car and CenterPoint was heading to the scene. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the driver had minor...
