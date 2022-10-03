Long (and we do mean long) time East Stroudsburg coach Mike Terwilinger celebrates 500th game as a Warrior

Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #7
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, October 7th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Wilson (0-6) at Blue Mountain (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Northwestern Lehigh (5-1) at Pottsville (3-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua (3-3) at Minersville (4-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (4-2) at Jim Thorpe...
991thewhale.com
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
Fate of former Pocono Mountain school still unknown
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has been following a story for our readers, out of the Poconos, about the future of a former Pocono Mountain Elementary School. The Pocono Township Board of Commissioners voted in favor Monday night to get the property appraised. So officials could possibly make an offer to buy […]
uncoveringpa.com
Riding the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway from Jim Thorpe, PA
Jim Thorpe is one of my favorite small towns in Pennsylvania in large part because of how many great things there are to do in the “Switzerland of America”. And, one of the most fun and most popular things to do in town is to ride the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Wanted: East Stroudsburg woman, who may be living in Georgia, facing heroin charges
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on heroin charges. Kathleen Ellis, 24, is facing charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Her last known address in Pennsylvania is...
Grocery store proposed for Phillipsburg. Could it be the fix to P’burg’s food swamp?
A collaboration between Phillipsburg’s mayor and three Allentown developers could be the fix to Phillipsburg’s food swamp. Phillipsburg Town Council heard plans Tuesday for a 61-unit senior residential building that would include a 6,000 square-foot public grocery store. The project is pitched for 540 Marshall St., less than 200 feet from the former Phillipsburg Ahart’s Market.
thegnainsider.com
Introducing the 2022-2023 GNA Homecoming Court
For some, the picture-perfect homecoming might be a battle between rivaling football teams or possibly a formal dance for students. Here at Greater Nanticoke Area, it’s more than that; it’s a time for the student body to build connections over a shared sense of school spirit. The entire week leading up to the homecoming dance and football game encompasses many activities to build pride in being a part of GNA.
PhillyBite
The Best Live Music Venues in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, there are a variety of Live Music Venues that host concerts, comedy shows, and other live performances. Many venues are independent, which helps to support local businesses. The National Independent Venue Association, which represents many of these venues, has introduced legislation to help these places stay open. Below are a few of our staff-pick for "The Best Live Music Venuses in PA."
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. Hochul announces first steps to convert State Route 17 into Interstate 86
She says work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of the roadway to interstate standards. Public outreach and involvement efforts are expected to begin early next year.
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
A new neighborhood coffee shop in Clarks Summit
CLARKS SUMMIT – Growing up in Portland, Oregon, Brian Williams loved coffee as well as coffee-shop culture. He decided to tak
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police search for missing Scranton woman
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
Suspect in deadly Kingston shooting returned to Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — A suspect has returned to face charges for a killing last month in Kingston. Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service brought Tyquan Lassiter from New Jersey to Kingston Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on charges related to the shooting death of 38-year-old Peter McCoy along Main Street in the borough on September 10.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
17-year-old boy missing out of Wayne County
STERLING TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen missing for five days out of Wayne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 9:00 p.m. a woman went to the PSP Honesdale barracks to report that her grandson, Aiden John Fitzgerald, 17, of Lake Ariel, has not returned home since […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
Largest Open Carry Event in America is Taking Place in Pennsylvania
Nowadays, there is a festival for everything, but one festival that may be particularly eye-catching to some is the Rod of Iron Freedom Festival. GREELEY, PA | On Oct. 8-9, “the largest open carry event in America” will visit the Poconos. Rod of Iron is a free admission festival where you are encouraged to have your firearm at your side. Those who attend the festival can enjoy music performances, fireworks, cornhole tournaments, 2nd Amendment speakers, food, an open gun range to try different firearms, gun auctions, and much more. Additionally, there will also be seminars led by various instructors ranging from personal firearm safety to the Second Amendment as a whole.
Men facing gun charges in Hazleton
Hazleton Police received a report early Sunday morning of a man with a gun in the area of East Broad and North Wyoming Streets. A short time later officers saw a vehicle matching the description of the earlier report and it was pulled over near North Laurel and West Oak Streets. Police found two men inside identified as Randy Marte-Montano and Stalin Reyes-Peraltra. In the vehicle they found two weapons, one identified as a handgun previously reported stolen by PSP Hazleton and another identified as a ghost gun. Both men now face charges of carrying a firearm without a license.
State charges garages, car dealers with 'title washing' fraud
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office has announced charges against more than a dozen businesses and individuals in a car "title washing" scheme. The businesses include a title company, garages, and used car dealers in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, and Monroe Counties. According to a release from...
Comments / 1