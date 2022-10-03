Read full article on original website
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
Neenah pet food pantry provides free microchip vouchers
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Microchipping your pet can be costly, but a pet food pantry is giving out vouchers for free procedures to alleviate the price. Lovie’s Little Free Pet Food Pantry, run by Nikki Chaganos, partners with Neenah Animal Shelter and Lost Dogs of Wisconsin to provide the vouchers.
Explore, Play, Discover at The Big Event from Encompass
(WFRV) – It’s time to explore, play, and discover. The Big Event is coming up this weekend and Savannah and Kate from Encompass stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this major fundraiser, their mission, and how you can join in the fun. The Big Event is...
‘No longer able to keep going’: Local cafe in Kewaunee County to close by end of weekend
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe in the Village of Luxemburg has been a popular place to pick up a coffee and a breakfast sandwich, but according to a recent announcement, the business is shutting down. In a Facebook post, the Ahnapee Creamery & Cafe cites...
Trendy Tuesday: Animal Print Pumpkin theme top
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday, animal print is still very popular so why not combine it with a great fall-themed item like this pumpkin on a long sleeve top?. It’s on sale for $39.99, plus you can add a great accessory like animal print trim shoes to complete the look.
Better Business Bureau warns of Hurricane Ian donation scams
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donations are pouring in for those affected by Ian, but not everyone is looking to help. “Make sure that when you use your heart you use your head when donating,” said Susan Bach, Northeast Wisconsin Regional Director at the Better Business Bureau. As...
Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
‘Eerie-sistable good time’: Zoo Boo returns to NEW Zoo to celebrate the Halloween season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is set to host its spooky Halloween tradition on Fridays and Saturdays this October. The NEW Zoo invites patrons to ‘come as you are or in costume for an eerie-sistable good time’ for some treats and fun activities for everyone to enjoy during the North Shore Bank Zoo Boo.
Warren Gerds/Review: Radio plays turn back clock
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One function of theater is that of a time machine. It can bring back the past and make it seem live, today. Eighty and 90 years ago, they were a major way people were entertained. Wolf River Theatrical Troupe is visiting two plays from...
Brewery produces barley in Little Chute’s historic windmill
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Stone Arch Brew Pub and Tied House are producing barley for their ‘If it Ain’t Dutch’ light lager in Little Chute’s historic windmill. Originally, the brewing company was producing the grain with Briess Industries in Chilton. Even though they are still using some of their products, Stone Arch decided to move production to the windmill, which is across the street from the Tied House.
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
‘The Giving Cow Project’: Kemps donating over 300k shelf-stable milk to Wisconsin communities
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Local dairy brand Kemps is helping to fill a need for families and food pantries across Wisconsin by donating over 300,000 shelf-stable packs of milk. The ‘Giving Cow’ milks are single-serve, 8-ounce packs of ultra-high temperature pasteurized milk that have a shelf life of up...
Fall Color Segway Tour gives beautiful look of Door County
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall Color Segway Tours are available now until the end of October. This tour takes place in either Peninsula State Park, Egg Harbor, or Sister Bay, and takes you around scenic Door County for a look at the beautiful sights and colors that fall has to offer up north.
Feed My Starving Children partners with local volunteers to combat world hunger
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Feed My Starving Children is preparing meals for malnourished kids across the globe. Those volunteering with the organization say they enjoy helping those in need. “I love it, I told them I’d have problems with this because I cry when I talk about it...
Fall Card and Game Day supports Brown County Community Women’s Club
(WFRV) – It’s a day out for cards and games plus it benefits a great cause. Sue and Carol from the Brown County Community Women’s Club stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how you can join in on the fun. Details from bccwc.org:
First United Presbyterian Church collects supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere is collecting supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Those donating say after seeing the storm’s aftermath, they decided to take action. “Others obviously have been hit with a disaster. There is very much a...
National Railroad Museum hosts annual Great Pumpkin Train
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum is hosting its annual Great Pumpkin Train on Saturday, October 8, and then again on Saturday, October 13. This event will take you all around the Fox River on the pumpkin train. Afterward, you can either head to the pumpkin patch, one of the live event segments, or go trick-or-treating, so make sure to come in your best costume!
Fall Fest this weekend in Green Bay’s Downtown District
(WFRV) – Look for the scarecrows and shop local this weekend in downtown Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on all of the seasonal activities coming up this weekend for Fall Fest in the Broadway District. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Fest on Broadway, presented by Capital Credit Union,...
Neenah community comes in full force, fills two trucks of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department alongside N&M Transfer Co., Inc., RotoGraphic Printing, and Pick n’ Save are helping Hurricane Ian victims in South Florida through Operation Neenah. N&M Transfer parked a semi-trailer at Pick n’ Save on Green Bay Road in the City of Neenah...
