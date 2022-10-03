LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Stone Arch Brew Pub and Tied House are producing barley for their ‘If it Ain’t Dutch’ light lager in Little Chute’s historic windmill. Originally, the brewing company was producing the grain with Briess Industries in Chilton. Even though they are still using some of their products, Stone Arch decided to move production to the windmill, which is across the street from the Tied House.

