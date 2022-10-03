ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
WISCONSIN STATE
Neenah pet food pantry provides free microchip vouchers

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Microchipping your pet can be costly, but a pet food pantry is giving out vouchers for free procedures to alleviate the price. Lovie’s Little Free Pet Food Pantry, run by Nikki Chaganos, partners with Neenah Animal Shelter and Lost Dogs of Wisconsin to provide the vouchers.
NEENAH, WI
Explore, Play, Discover at The Big Event from Encompass

(WFRV) – It’s time to explore, play, and discover. The Big Event is coming up this weekend and Savannah and Kate from Encompass stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this major fundraiser, their mission, and how you can join in the fun. The Big Event is...
GREEN BAY, WI
Trendy Tuesday: Animal Print Pumpkin theme top

(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday, animal print is still very popular so why not combine it with a great fall-themed item like this pumpkin on a long sleeve top?. It’s on sale for $39.99, plus you can add a great accessory like animal print trim shoes to complete the look.
GREEN BAY, WI
Better Business Bureau warns of Hurricane Ian donation scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Donations are pouring in for those affected by Ian, but not everyone is looking to help. “Make sure that when you use your heart you use your head when donating,” said Susan Bach, Northeast Wisconsin Regional Director at the Better Business Bureau. As...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
GREEN BAY, WI
Warren Gerds/Review: Radio plays turn back clock

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – One function of theater is that of a time machine. It can bring back the past and make it seem live, today. Eighty and 90 years ago, they were a major way people were entertained. Wolf River Theatrical Troupe is visiting two plays from...
NEW LONDON, WI
Brewery produces barley in Little Chute’s historic windmill

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Stone Arch Brew Pub and Tied House are producing barley for their ‘If it Ain’t Dutch’ light lager in Little Chute’s historic windmill. Originally, the brewing company was producing the grain with Briess Industries in Chilton. Even though they are still using some of their products, Stone Arch decided to move production to the windmill, which is across the street from the Tied House.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fall Color Segway Tour gives beautiful look of Door County

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Fall Color Segway Tours are available now until the end of October. This tour takes place in either Peninsula State Park, Egg Harbor, or Sister Bay, and takes you around scenic Door County for a look at the beautiful sights and colors that fall has to offer up north.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
National Railroad Museum hosts annual Great Pumpkin Train

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The National Railroad Museum is hosting its annual Great Pumpkin Train on Saturday, October 8, and then again on Saturday, October 13. This event will take you all around the Fox River on the pumpkin train. Afterward, you can either head to the pumpkin patch, one of the live event segments, or go trick-or-treating, so make sure to come in your best costume!
GREEN BAY, WI
Fall Fest this weekend in Green Bay’s Downtown District

(WFRV) – Look for the scarecrows and shop local this weekend in downtown Green Bay. Local 5 Live gets details on all of the seasonal activities coming up this weekend for Fall Fest in the Broadway District. Details from downtowngreenbay.com:. Fall Fest on Broadway, presented by Capital Credit Union,...
GREEN BAY, WI

