The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer & Jaylan Mobley Drop Baby Bombshell: Are They Expecting a Boy?
From the moment they started dating, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have been the subject of constant speculation from Teen Mom fans. When these two were still getting to know each other, the public was convinced that they were secretly married, or that Leah was pregnant with Jaylan’s baby.
toofab.com
Maci Bookout Reveals How Son Bentley, Now 13, Feels About Being on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (Exclusive)
She also spills on navigating social media with a teen and why she's okay missing out on filming with Jenelle Evans. Maci Bookout has been sharing her life with MTV since 2011, when she appeared on the first season of "16 and Pregnant" -- and her son Bentley has grown up in front of the world.
Tri-City Herald
‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham Approves of Daughter Sophia’s Boyfriend: ‘He’s a Good Boy’
There’s a new man in the Abraham household. Teen Mom OGalum Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia Abraham is officially dating, but luckily for the teen, the reality star reveals she approves of the relationship in an exclusive video interview with In Touch. “I talk about it in therapy,” Farrah,...
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason
On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis: Details
It’s official: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are married! Floyd, 29, and Davis, 31 — who dated on and off since 2018 after meeting in high school — finally tied the knot on Thursday, September 29. Shortly before walking down the aisle, the MTV personality gifted her groom a display of white roses. Davis, for […]
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
NBA・
Tarek El Moussa Reveals His Daughter Taylor Knew Heather Rae Young Was Pregnant Before They Told Her
Tarek El Moussa said that his daughter Taylor figured out that Heather Rae Young was pregnant before the TV couple shared the news.
How Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Is Reacting to Husband Adam Levine's "Inappropriate Behavior"
Watch: Behati Prinsloo "Shocked" But Believes Adam Levine Amid Allegations. It hasn't been rainbows and butterflies for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine's marriage in recent days. The Victoria's Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 star, 43, made headlines this week after the singer was accused of and later denied...
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Finally Tells ‘Angry’ Meri, Janelle and Robyn About Her and Kody’s Split: First Look
Breaking up is hard to do! Christine Brown finally tells her fellow sister wives about her and Kody Brown’s split in the upcoming episode of Sister Wives — and she gets mixed reactions. “I can’t imagine after 30 years, like, how this looks,” Janelle Brown tells Christine, 50, in Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at […]
ETOnline.com
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
A Month After Breaking Up With Kylie Prew, JoJo Siwa Just Confirmed She's Dating Avery Cyrus Now
The news comes a month after JoJo's previous relationship dissipated, and it seems like she's happy.
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls
Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes
Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
Jeremiah Duggar’s Wife Hannah Says ‘Baby Bump Pic Is Coming’ 1 Month After Pregnancy Announcement
~Counting~ down the days! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), teased fans when they would get a sneak peek at her growing baby bump. “For those asking … yes, baby bump pic is coming!” Hannah, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23. Aside from giving her followers a pregnancy update, she also reflected on how busy she and her husband, 23, are nowadays.
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson
Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Welcome Baby Girl: See the Adorable Pic! (Exclusive)
Loren and Alexei are officially a family of five! The 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites have welcomed their third child, a baby girl whom they decided to name Ariel Raya Brovarnik, ET can exclusively share. Ariel was born on Sept. 6, the couple's wedding anniversary. Ariel joins her big...
’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass
Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17: Why Garrison Wants To Cut His Father Kody Brown Out of His Life ‘Forever’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says the his relationship with his son, Garrison, has gotten worse. Here's why Janelle and Kody's son is ready to cut his father out of his life.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
