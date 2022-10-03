ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Teen Mom’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Returns & Confesses To Marital Issues With David Eason

On this week’s new episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle Evans attended Briana DeJesus‘ party, but not everyone was excited about her return to the franchise. Jade Cline was actually nervous to run into Jenelle since she technically took Jenelle’s spot on the show, but all went well. Jenelle was nice to everyone at the party and she openly told the ladies that she didn’t have any issues with anyone in the cast (at least not anyone at the party). She also admitted that she and husband David Eason have been struggling a bit since he has yet to get a job. She said she’s still the one supporting her entire family, but enough is enough.
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown Admits She'll 'Always Love' One Fellow Wife Amid Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has been opening up about her split from Kody Brown, and she recently admitted that she'll "always love" one of her fellow wives, regardless of the separation. "Robyn and Mykelti have a very, very special bond," Christine said in a clip, shared by In Touch, from the most recent episode. "When Robyn came into the family she immediately just embraced Mykelti, and I'll always, always love and respect Robyn for her relationship with Mykelti."
Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls

Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes

Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
Jeremiah Duggar’s Wife Hannah Says ‘Baby Bump Pic Is Coming’ 1 Month After Pregnancy Announcement

~Counting~ down the days! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), teased fans when they would get a sneak peek at her growing baby bump. “For those asking … yes, baby bump pic is coming!” Hannah, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23. Aside from giving her followers a pregnancy update, she also reflected on how busy she and her husband, 23, are nowadays.
Rob Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Dream's "Fairy Party" With True Thompson

Watch: Rob Kardashian Comments on Dream & True's "Fairy Party" Move aside Tinkerbell, there are two new fairies in town. In a Sept. 20 Instagram post, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps of her daughter True Thompson, 4, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5—whose parents are Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna—dressed up in coordinating fairy costumes. The Good American founder captioned the photos, "Once upon a time, in a far away land, there were two little fairies."
​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
