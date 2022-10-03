SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Agriculture officials say the dry conditions are making it harder for crops to make it to the shelves. A shopper, Teresa Bradham said, “It’s a challenge, it’s a challenge everyday. You cut down on everything, you pinch pennies everywhere, and you watch what’s on sale. My husband is a truck driver... and he delivers stuff and it takes a lot to get it to the store, and when you pay more money to have to order and get it delivered with the gas prices and diesel prices, it drives the food up.”

