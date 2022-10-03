Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Senior Center to reopen Thurs.; delivering frozen meals to Medicaid recipients
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Senior Center plans to reopen on Thursday, October 5. According to the center, they will be delivering frozen meals on Wednesday to Medicaid recipients only. They plan to return to serving warm meals to everyone by Thursday. The center was closed after...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. distributes more bottled water to residents Wed.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department handed out more cases of bottled water to residents on Wednesday, October 5. A couple of semis rolled into town and delivered more than 1,600 cases of water on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters and volunteers then distributed the cases of water...
KFVS12
Women for Change to hold community event in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, October 8. The community event will be held at Attucks Park from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Ain’t No Stopping...
KFVS12
Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
KFVS12
Free bottled water/Boil advisory continues
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside. City of Cape running two rounds of tests of...
KFVS12
Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break
Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency. We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in place. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You still have time to take advantage of the Cape...
wsiu.org
Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities
Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
wfcnnews.com
Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership
MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau hires new finance director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city announced its new finance director. Lisa Mills was hired as the city’s first CPA to fill the vacant role of finance director, effective October 17. According to the city, Mills graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a BS in Business Administration;...
Stepping up for cancer volunteer turned cancer patient
A man near Cape Girardeau who donates free car rides for cancer patients now needs that very thing – and more. A remarkable charity is stepping up so this volunteer can keep living and keep giving.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
KFVS12
Drone12: Cape Girardeau water treatment plant
You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
kbsi23.com
Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: Malden School System Expands Service
It seems like Almost Yesterday that the Malden, Missouri School System introduced a new era in southeast Missouri education. With the beginning of the 1957-1958 school year, the Malden schools, for the very first time, provided special education classes for handicapped children. Approved by the state Department of Education, Malden...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau boil water advisory to remain a few more days; conserve water request lifted
Crews test the water after a water main break in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Preview of Fleetwood Mac tribute band concert in Jackson. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Big...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
KFVS12
Southeast Hospital reschedules elective procedures
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Hospital has canceled and rescheduled elective procedures due to the city’s water main break. According to a release from SoutheastHEALTH, they are maintaining near normal operations and patient care is uninterrupted on all units. They said the Cape Girardeau Fire Department filled both...
wpsdlocal6.com
All SEMO campuses closed Wednesday due to water outage, residential students asked to go home if possible
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — All Southeast Missouri State University Campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, due to the city-wide water outage. According to a Tuesday news release from SEMO, that means all classes are canceled at the main campus, River Campus, regional campuses and all other university-affiliated facilities. Campus events are canceled as well.
KFVS12
How the drought is impacting food costs
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Agriculture officials say the dry conditions are making it harder for crops to make it to the shelves. A shopper, Teresa Bradham said, “It’s a challenge, it’s a challenge everyday. You cut down on everything, you pinch pennies everywhere, and you watch what’s on sale. My husband is a truck driver... and he delivers stuff and it takes a lot to get it to the store, and when you pay more money to have to order and get it delivered with the gas prices and diesel prices, it drives the food up.”
KFVS12
Paducah airport offers tips to prevent ‘puppy scams,’ catfishing
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport is helping bring awareness to an increase in “puppy scams” and catfishing in the area. According to a release from the airport, a scam artist will try to sell a victim a new pet online, often asking the victims to pay to ship a pet by air. Currently, shipping pets is not available at Barkley.
