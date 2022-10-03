ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Women for Change to hold community event in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Women for Change, a grassroots organization in Carbondale, is set to hold their annual “The Big Event” on Saturday, October 8. The community event will be held at Attucks Park from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Ain’t No Stopping...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Two southeast Mo. projects to receive money from Delta Regional Authority

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Delta Regional Authority has announced that they will be investing $2.3M into three Missouri infrastructure projects. The money comes from DRA’s Community Infrastructure Fund. The CIF program addresses unmet basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, and flood control needs. These projects are expected to create 101...
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Free bottled water/Boil advisory continues

Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Police are looking for two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a Perry County Sheriff's department vehicle with two deputies inside. City of Cape running two rounds of tests of...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews testing Cape Girardeau water after water main break

Boil water advisory continues in Cape Girardeau; Southeast Missouri State classes resume amid Cape water emergency. We could get an update any minute; but for now, that boil advisory in Cape Girardeau remains in place. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. You still have time to take advantage of the Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wsiu.org

Deaconess Health System will take over four southern Illinois facilities

Deaconess Health System will take over four hospitals in southern Illinois, after an agreement announced this week. The purchase agreement has Deaconess taking over Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Red Bud Regional Hospital, Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon, and Union County Hospital in Anna. Heartland Regional CEO and...
ANNA, IL
wfcnnews.com

Heartland Regional Medical Center under new ownership

MARION - Ed Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, announced today that the hospital will soon be under new ownership. The news first came from a memo written to all HRMC employees, announcing that Deaconess Illinois had agreed to purchase the medical center. Deaconess also...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau hires new finance director

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city announced its new finance director. Lisa Mills was hired as the city’s first CPA to fill the vacant role of finance director, effective October 17. According to the city, Mills graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a BS in Business Administration;...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Drone12: Cape Girardeau water treatment plant

You can get free bottled water at the Shawnee Park Center until 6:30 or while supplies last. Perry County patrol vehicles hit in chase; Suspects on the run. The Perry County sheriff's office says it's looking for two suspects after they crashed a stolen vehicle this morning on Interstate 55.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: Malden School System Expands Service

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the Malden, Missouri School System introduced a new era in southeast Missouri education. With the beginning of the 1957-1958 school year, the Malden schools, for the very first time, provided special education classes for handicapped children. Approved by the state Department of Education, Malden...
MALDEN, MO
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau running two rounds of tests on water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break Monday night. Long lines were seen at the Osage Center, where those affected by the boil advisory picked up bottled water. Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Director Stan Polivick, said they’re looking at Friday afternoon to be able to lift that advisory.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Hospital reschedules elective procedures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Hospital has canceled and rescheduled elective procedures due to the city’s water main break. According to a release from SoutheastHEALTH, they are maintaining near normal operations and patient care is uninterrupted on all units. They said the Cape Girardeau Fire Department filled both...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

All SEMO campuses closed Wednesday due to water outage, residential students asked to go home if possible

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — All Southeast Missouri State University Campuses will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 5, due to the city-wide water outage. According to a Tuesday news release from SEMO, that means all classes are canceled at the main campus, River Campus, regional campuses and all other university-affiliated facilities. Campus events are canceled as well.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

How the drought is impacting food costs

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Agriculture officials say the dry conditions are making it harder for crops to make it to the shelves. A shopper, Teresa Bradham said, “It’s a challenge, it’s a challenge everyday. You cut down on everything, you pinch pennies everywhere, and you watch what’s on sale. My husband is a truck driver... and he delivers stuff and it takes a lot to get it to the store, and when you pay more money to have to order and get it delivered with the gas prices and diesel prices, it drives the food up.”
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Paducah airport offers tips to prevent ‘puppy scams,’ catfishing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Barkley Regional Airport is helping bring awareness to an increase in “puppy scams” and catfishing in the area. According to a release from the airport, a scam artist will try to sell a victim a new pet online, often asking the victims to pay to ship a pet by air. Currently, shipping pets is not available at Barkley.
PADUCAH, KY

