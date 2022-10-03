Read full article on original website
JMU women’s tennis shines at Liberty Hidden Dual
Three JMU women’s tennis players — redshirt senior Daniela Voloh, sophomore Alexandra Prudente and freshman Daria Munteanu — all went undefeated at the Liberty Hidden Dual over Oct. 1 and 2. Voloh and Munteanu were 6-0 across singles and doubles, while Prudente finished 5-0. On Day 1,...
JMU lacrosse unveils inaugural schedule as part of AAC
JMU lacrosse released its 2023 schedule, which includes eight home and away games and one neutral-site game. This will be the Dukes’ first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC), and they’ll face seven new teams. JMU begins the season with a four-game road stretch...
Largest freshman class shifts residence hall housing
The class of 2026 is the largest freshman class that JMU has had in over a decade — a record previously held by the class of 2025 last year. This year’s freshman class has 4,874 students, while last year’s freshman class had 4,799 students, according to the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia (SCHEV).
Off-campus housing explained
It’s that time of year: Talk of off-campus housing applications and leases are beginning to roll through campus. Selecting off-campus housing can be overwhelming for students, especially given the numerous options Harrisonburg has to offer. The Breeze has summed up 17 different off-campus housing options and what they have to offer students.
Three Notch’d Valley Collab House connects with the community
As evening turned into night, shadows crept up on the valley brewery, and the sounds of an acoustic guitar and warm lighting above a bar of chilled beer comforted its Tuesday patrons. With a friendly atmosphere, the Three Notch’d Brewing Company runs several locations across Virginia. At its Harrisonburg brewery,...
Students, professors complete training modules to build skills for difficult conversations
JMU required new trainings for students and faculty this year: an at-risk mental health training for everyone and a sexual assault prevention model just for students on how to recognize signs and help each other work through problems related to those topics. The new programs, due Oct. 1, are set up through Kognito, a company that builds custom training simulations for a variety of organizations, and are available through the MyServices tab on MyMadison.
Assistant professor of architectural design awarded 2023 Beck Fellowship
Nick Brinen, assistant professor of architectural design, was awarded the 2023 Beck Fellowship from the College of Visual and Performing Arts in September 2022. Brinen received the fellowship due to his spring 2022 project: building a bike pavilion for children with disabilities. The Beck Fellowship, according to JMU’s website, is...
Opinion | Students should move off campus at their first opportunity
Most college students enter their freshman year excited for a taste of real freedom, but the real freedom comes later, when they move off campus. Harrisonburg offers an abundance of living options, from apartments and townhomes to houses downtown, and each place comes with its own set of perks. The endless options for off-campus living can be overwhelming, but with JMU’s close community and Harrisonburg’s free transportation, you’re not bound to just one area.
University and city resources confront substance abuse and misuse
After two suicides on JMU’s campus early in the spring 2022 semester, students gathered on the Quad for a candlelight vigil to mourn the tragic losses in the community. This coincided with a large student outcry for JMU to expand the mental health resources offered to students. It’s no...
Five local places with cheap ways to furnish off-campus housing
When most students move off campus, it’s an exciting and new adventure. However, many students are plagued with the responsibility of furnishing their apartments. This burden leaves some without furniture for weeks or months into the semester. Many don’t have the time or resources to buy brand new pieces for their homes. While some students go directly to a furniture store, that may not be the best option for everyone. Here are some cheaper places to look for your next home or apartment furniture purchase.
