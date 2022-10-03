Read full article on original website
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
CBS Sports
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
Colts' Nyheim Hines sustains concussion amid another on-field collapse in NFL
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines took a hit, collapsed on the field, was diagnosed with a concussion early on in a win over the Denver Broncos and did not return to the game.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Fan who caught Aaron Judge's historic home run No. 62 initially wasn't sure what he'd do with ball
Though it wasn't the official MLB record, the 62nd home run of the 2022 season by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge still carries special significance to many people. Perhaps if he wasn't in that group before, Cory Youmans of Dallas is now part of it. He was the one fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time but also skillful enough to catch the home run on a fly in his brought-from-home baseball glove.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Heads to bench
Carroll is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Brewers. While Carroll has started against the last four lefties Arizona has faced, he will head to the bench in the second-to-last game of the season with southpaw Eric Lauer on the hill for Milwaukee. Jordan Luplow is starting in left field and batting second.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday
Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill in a prominent role over the middle of the Broncos' defense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Designated to return from IR
Oliver (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Oliver tore his ACL in Week 4 last season and was limited during minicamp before returning to full-team drills at the start of training camp. He didn't play in either of the team's first two exhibition games but saw 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale. However, he was placed on IR ahead of the 53-man roster deadline to give him extra time to finish his rehab. Now, just over a year after initially suffering the injury, he appears ready to put the issue behind him. He'll have 21 days to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice
Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Battling ankle injury
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings is day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports. Jennings played 18 of the 49ers' 49 snaps on offense (37 percent) in the Week 4 victory, turning his four targets...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Thursday
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie exited in the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Detroit after being checked into the boards by Red Wings center Joe Valeno and did not return. With Washington already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (lower body), the 35-year-old winger may be held out of Saturday's preseason finale even if he's able to suit up, but is still considered day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Optioned to Triple-A
Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major-league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Texans' Blake Cashman: Doesn't participate in walkthrough
Cashman (concussion) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cashman was ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 4 loss to the Chargers after suffering a concussion and remained sidelined for the team's first practice ahead of Week 5. If he's unable to clear concussion protocols before Sunday, Neville Hewitt would be a likely candidate to step into an expanded role against Jacksonville.
Al Michaels Put on a Clinic During Disgusting Colts-Broncos Game
He hilariously embraced the awfulness of ‘Thursday Night Football’ snoozefest.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Baron Browning: Thrust into starting role
Browning is expected to enter the starting lineup with Randy Gregory (knee) on IR, Troy Renck of Denver7.com reports. Browning looks set to start along Bradley Chubb while Aaron Patrick handles a backup role starting Thursday versus Indianapolis. Gregory is expected to miss between four and six weeks after undergoing knee surgery, making Browning an option worth monitoring in deep IDP formats.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Alec Burleson: Won't make wild-card roster
Burleson won't be included on the Cardinals' wild-card roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic report. Burleson spent the last month in the majors and hit .188 with a home run, a double, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base over 16 games. However, he'll be left off the roster for the team's first postseason series since Nolan Gorman will rejoin the major-league club due to his power and defensive versatility.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Tending to shoulder issue
Penny was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. On the heels of his 151-yard, two-touchdown performance in a Week 4 win at Detroit, Penny had his shoulders heavily wrapped when he met with the media, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. At the outset of practice Wednesday, Penny was spotted on the side during warmups, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, and he apparently didn't take any reps during the closed portion of practice either. As a result, Penny's status will be one to monitor Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday in New Orleans. Rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas are the next running backs behind Penny on the team's depth chart.
