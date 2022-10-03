Read full article on original website
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
Fantasy Football Week 5 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday
Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
Colts' Nyheim Hines sustains concussion amid another on-field collapse in NFL
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines took a hit, collapsed on the field, was diagnosed with a concussion early on in a win over the Denver Broncos and did not return to the game.
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Forced out Thursday
Jewell (knee) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Jewell picked up a knee injury at some point during the first half against Indianapolis, leaving his status up in the air for the remainder of this contest. The inside linebacker recorded a team-leading seven tackles and half a sack before exiting Thursday, leaving Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton to fill in a prominent role over the middle of the Broncos' defense.
Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday
Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
49ers' Jauan Jennings: Battling ankle injury
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings is day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports. Jennings played 18 of the 49ers' 49 snaps on offense (37 percent) in the Week 4 victory, turning his four targets...
Falcons' Isaiah Oliver: Designated to return from IR
Oliver (knee) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Oliver tore his ACL in Week 4 last season and was limited during minicamp before returning to full-team drills at the start of training camp. He didn't play in either of the team's first two exhibition games but saw 31 defensive snaps during the preseason finale. However, he was placed on IR ahead of the 53-man roster deadline to give him extra time to finish his rehab. Now, just over a year after initially suffering the injury, he appears ready to put the issue behind him. He'll have 21 days to be added to the active roster, but if he isn't, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
Texans' Blake Cashman: Doesn't participate in walkthrough
Cashman (concussion) was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday's walkthrough, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. Cashman was ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 4 loss to the Chargers after suffering a concussion and remained sidelined for the team's first practice ahead of Week 5. If he's unable to clear concussion protocols before Sunday, Neville Hewitt would be a likely candidate to step into an expanded role against Jacksonville.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Comes up short in Week 5 loss
Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.
Broncos' Baron Browning: Thrust into starting role
Browning is expected to enter the starting lineup with Randy Gregory (knee) on IR, Troy Renck of Denver7.com reports. Browning looks set to start along Bradley Chubb while Aaron Patrick handles a backup role starting Thursday versus Indianapolis. Gregory is expected to miss between four and six weeks after undergoing knee surgery, making Browning an option worth monitoring in deep IDP formats.
Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Optioned to Triple-A
Contreras was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. After allowing multiple runs in each of his last three starts, Contreras will finish the 2022 season in the minors. He put up a 3.79 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in the majors this season and will likely be back on the major-league roster to start 2023. JT Brubaker (arm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
Tavon Austin: Parting ways with Bills
The Bills were given a practice squad exemption for Austin on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Austin previously signed with Buffalo's practice squad after failing to carve out a roster spot in the team's crowded wide receiver corps this preseason. The 32-year-old caught 24 of his 37 targets for 213 yards and a touchdown over 13 games with Jacksonville last season, marking his most significant usage in the passing game since 2016 with the Rams. Austin totaled 1,515 punt-return yards and 1,361 rushing yards during his first nine seasons in the NFL, and his best value may come in a similar specialist role moving forward.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Ruled out in Week 5
Ojulari (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Ojulari will not travel with the Giants for Sunday's game in London after failing to practice with a calf injury this week. The second-year defensive end made his 2022 debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season with a previous calf issue, though he was a full participant throughout last week's practices. With Ojulari sidelined, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should once again see increased roles on Giants' defensive line.
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Edmunds didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Edmunds notched nine tackles, including two for loss, during the team's Week 4 win over the Ravens, but he appears to have picked up a hamstring issue as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Bills need to make a decision on his status for Week 5.
Saints' J.P. Holtz: Signed to active roster
The Saints signed Holtz off the practice squad Wednesday. Holtz has landed a permanent spot on New Orleans' active roster after being elevated from the team's practice squad for the first time in Week 4. The 29-year-old served as the team's third-string tight end behind Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson, as Nick Vannett did not see the field Sunday. Though Holtz did not record a target while playing 10 offensive snaps, he seems poised to take over as the team's No. 3 tight end moving forward.
Colts vs. Broncos score: Live updates, TV, stream, odds as Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan square off in prime time
The Indianapolis Colts are still in the mix for the AFC South race, despite their start to the season. Indianapolis won't have Jonathan Taylor in Thursday night's showdown with the Denver Broncos, making the prime-time matchup even more critical for Matt Ryan and the passing game to make an impact.
Broncos vs. Colts score: Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson stumble as Indianapolis barely wins ugly defensive battle
The Broncos and Colts each entered Thursday night's AFC showdown battered and bruised, with little offense to show for it. And boy did they keep that up in their prime-time "competition." Injuries, three-and-outs and forced throws headlined the ugly contest, with Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan taking turns seemingly trying to outdo each other in negative plays. The back-and-forth was so brutal, it turns out, that neither side could reach the end zone in four quarters, combining for six field goals to deadlock in a 9-9 tie that necessitated overtime. The Colts proceeded to win the coin toss, add another field goal, and stuff Denver on a fourth-and-1 in the red zone to secure the 12-9 victory.
