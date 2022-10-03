Suns May Sell for NBA Record Amount, per Report

The Phoenix Suns may see a whopping final price tag in their new sale, according to NBA analyst Marc Stein.

The Phoenix Suns are up for sale, and two major questions are up for debate:

1. Who will be the new owner/ownership group?

2. How much will Phoenix sell for?

Both questions are valid, and a long process to find new ownership may take awhile.

As far as potential buyers, everyone from Larry Fitzgerald to Alex Rodriguez and even Jay Z has been mentioned, although we'll see who actually puts their money where their mouth is when things get serious.

How much the Suns will go for is still up for debate, although some estimates have Phoenix selling for a pretty penny.

Bill Simmons said the Suns may go for around $5 billion.

“This evaluation is going to go way higher than people think. I told you this with the Clippers eight years ago, and I'm telling you now: The Suns are going to be valued at over $4 billion. Mark my words, you can throw it in my face if I'm wrong. I'm not wrong," said Simmons on his podcast.

“I think it can get close to $5 billion. I think it will be in the $4.5 to $5 billion range... My prediction, I'm going on the record. The Suns, I'm gonna say: $4.7 [billion].”

NBA analyst Marc Stein believes that figure may be just a bit lower, recently saying in his Substack the Suns, "appear destined to sell for the highest amount in league history."

In 2021, the Suns were valued at $1.8 billion by Forbes. That number may be doubled when the team is sold down the line.

Your guess is as good as anybody's on future ownership in Phoenix, but by all accounts, it appears the sale will move mountains financially.

