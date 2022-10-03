ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Money

17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall

Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

Bill Aims to Make Social Security Benefits Tax-Free

For many retirees, Uncle Sam gives with one hand and takes away with the other. But that could soon change. A bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would exclude Social Security benefits from being classified as federally taxable income starting in 2023. Currently, about half of people receiving Social Security pay taxes on their benefits — if this passes, they would no longer do so.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Motley Fool

The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security

Those who have worked for the government may receive more Social Security benefits. Cost of living adjustments may more accurately reflect inflation faced by seniors. It looks like the tax rate applied to earnings may not be increased. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Here's how to win, Democrats: Vow to tax the rich!

As Democrats approach a November election that looks more winnable by the day, it will not be enough to run on what they've already accomplished. They must sell voters on bigger and better things to come if they hope to keep the House and expand their Senate majority. Their case...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

White House says there is 'no new intelligence' that Putin is 'imminently' preparing to use nuclear weapons after Biden warned we are closest to Armageddon since the Cuban Missile Crisis

The White House on Friday said there is no new intelligence that caused President Joe Biden to warn of a heightened risk of Armageddon concerning Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons. Biden told a group of wealthy donors on Thursday that Putin was not joking about using weapons of...
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Democrats pour SALT in taxpayers wounds with vote for IRA

For the past several years, New Jersey House Democrats including Josh Gottheimer, Tom Malinowski, and Mikie Sherrill said they wouldn’t support President Joe Biden’s spending package unless the SALT (state and local tax deduction) cap was lifted for New Jersey property taxpayers. In countless news releases and media interviews, “No SALT, no deal,” was their constant mantra.
ELECTIONS
