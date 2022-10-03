ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay

The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

