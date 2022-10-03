Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field
Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback
With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa & His Wife Are So Secretive You Wouldn't Even Know They Met
The Miami Dolphins star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, was recently injured during one of the games and diagnosed with a concussion. He has been fairly secretive about his personal life, though this is one thing that is hard to keep behind closed doors. It happened when his team and he played...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid’s comment should terrify every NFL defense
I think the Kansas City Chiefs showed on Sunday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that they are the best offense in the league. We all knew they could move the ball up and down the field by throwing it, but on Sunday they were also able to run it.
Eagles injury report: Early statuses of Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Darius Slay revealed
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles held a closed walkthrough for Wednesday, preparing for their trip out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), kicker Jake Elliott (ankle), and linebackers Patrick Johnson (concussion) and Kyron Johnson (concussion) all did not participate in the walkthrough. The team says the designations placed on Wednesday were an estimation based on the fact that it was not a full-tilt practice session.
Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson Reveals His Status For Thursday Night
On Monday the Denver Broncos surprisingly listed quarterback Russell Wilson on the team's injury report. However, it doesn't sound like Wilson is going to miss Thursday night's game. Wilson revealed this Tuesday that he's "super confident" he will play vs. the Colts on Thursday Night ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Giordano: Philly PD Loses State Accreditation
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing a change of tune by the PLEAC in dealing with Philadelphia, telling that the leaders of the organization have reconsidered their vote to continue their accreditation of the Philly PD.
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here is the Phillies' Wildcard Schedule
The Philadelphia Eagles face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:00pm E.T., setting up a potentially massive Sunday for Philadelphia sports fans if the Phillies-Cardinals series goes to a deciding Game 3.
NBC Sports
The Eagles have a stud cornerback not named Slay
The Eagles have a Pro Bowl cornerback who leads the team in interceptions and has the best opposing QB passer rating among all NFL cornerbacks. Four games into his Eagles career, James Bradberry has been everything the Eagles could have dreamed of when they signed him. “I think things are...
NFL Mock Draft Gives Eagles More Help on Defensive Side of the Ball
A mock draft based on reverse order of team odds to win the Super Bowl this season after four week, gives the Philadelphia Eagles the No. 12 overall pick from their trade with the New Orleans Saints. They also would have the pick No. 30 to help add to the talent on this roster that is unbeaten through Week 4.
Comments / 8