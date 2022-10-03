Read full article on original website
Ugly pumpkin contest, book club among Oct. SPL programs
The Swanton Public Library has announced its adult programs for the month of October. Keep an eye out through the month of October – the Ugly Pumpkins are invading. Patrons are invited to stop in and guess the weight of the library’s ugly pumpkins to win one of two Scare Packages: One for the whole family, and one just for the adults.
Wauseon High School announces Student Council
Wauseon High School Class of 2023 Student Council members are, from left, Jack Callan, secretary; Joseph Perez; Zaden Torres, vice president; Alden Leininger; Jack Leatherman, president; Eli Delgado, treasurer; Jillian Colon; and Avery Baldwin. Class of 2024 Student Council members are, from left, Joanne Hite, secretary; Emily Holcomb, vice president;...
Wauseon Public Library accepting donations for silent auction
The Wauseon Public Library is currently accepting donations to help support the 2023 summer reading program. Patrons and others in the area can donate now to the library’s end-of-year silent auction. The summer reading program benefits readers of all ages with programs designed for children, teens and adults. The...
Super stresses mutual city, district support
Wauseon Schools Superintendent Troy Armstrong, along with newly hired Treasurer John Kahmann addressed the council at the meeting on Monday. Armstrong said he wants to make a public statement to ensure the community that “the City of Wauseon supports the school, and the school supports the City of Wauseon.” Armstrong feels a public showing of unity is necessary after hearing rumors of animosity earlier in the year when Wauseon Schools was trying to pass a levy.
Delta looking for new Council member
The Village of Delta is looking for a new Council member following a resignation. Michael Tanner submitted his resignation, effective Monday, due to a move outside the village. “It has been my honor to serve our community and be part of this Council,” his letter of resignation said. “Regrettably, I...
SHS announces homecoming court
Swanton High School is celebrating homecoming this week. Attendants in the back row are, from left, freshmen Logan Feuerstein, Hailey Frosch; juniors Jonah Rico, Hailey Keefer; seniors Lucas Borojevich, Colton Mitchey, Andrew Smigelski, Hayden Callicotte, Kaden Curtis; juniors Marlee Purdy, Brady Arnold; sophomores Zara Wylie, Anthony Kozakiewicz. Seated, from left, are senior attendants Alexa Armitage, Alaina Pelland, Katie Floyd, Saylor McNally, and Megan Haselman.
Boogie Woogie Kid performing in Fayette
The Fayette Opera House will welcome Matthew Ball, also known as The Boogie Woogie Kid, on Sunday at 2 p.m. for a family friendly music event. Ball is a piano and song man with 5 million views on YouTube. The event will include brunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. with the concert...
County girls fall short at D-II golf district
FINDLAY — The golf season concluded for girls golfers from Fulton County who took part in the Division II district tournament held at Sycamore Springs on Monday. The top qualifying teams were Van Buren who won with a 362 team score, Colonel Crawford who took second with a 388, Hopewell-Loudon third at 390 and Tiffin Calvert fourth at 397.
Wauseon Police Report
2:52 p.m., 600 Wood, narcotics. 3:53 p.m., 203 E. Walnut, civil matter. 3:58 p.m., 151 S. Fulton, lost/found/recovered. 8:30 p.m., 980 Fairway Ln, civil matter. 9:30 a.m., 386 Joanna Dr, 911 hang-up. 11:14 a.m., 418 Clover Lane, welfare check. 12 p.m., 215 N. Fulton, funeral escort. 4:22 p.m., 229 Beech,...
Archbold sweeps away Wauseon
Archbold inched one step closer to an outright Northwest Ohio Athletic League volleyball title as they bested rival Wauseon 25-9, 25-13, 25-14 Tuesday to improve to 6-0 in the league. “We have a very balanced attack and it’s hard to defend. And then you add in our serving game, and...
Wauseon football moves up in latest computer ratings
Wauseon moved up slightly while all other teams in the area dropped in the latest edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings announced on Tuesday. In Division IV, Region 14, the now 5-2 Indians moved up one spot to 10th in the latest rankings. They have...
