To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. No, the first James Bond movie released on Oct. 5, 1962, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights to all 25 Bond films. Bond makes an appearance on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list today, but not in one those films. The Prime Video original documentary The Sound of 007, which tracks the making and recording of several of the iconic Bond film themes, debuts at No. 6. Its inclusion knocks Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan off the top 10 for the first time. Tomorrow, we'll see how much Prime Video subscribers are into Korean dramas, as the supernatural series Bring It On, Ghost premieres today.

