Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: All Sorts of Fire TV Devices are on Sale For Up To Half
Stream Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ on the cheap — starting at just $20. Some of the best Prime Early Access Sale deals are on Amazon's own products. For TV fans, that means now is the time for upgrading to a new Fire TV streaming device. Right now,...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Here Are 82 of the Best Deals Right Now — Save on Fire TV, Roku, Apple, Nintendo, & More
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale might not be until next week (Hint: It's on October 11-12), but there are dozens upon dozens of deals available for Prime members, only. The retail giant's second mega-shopping event of the year is coming soon, but deep discounts are active across every category right now.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Save Up To $120 on Beats Headphones & Apple AirPods
There are so many good Prime Early Access Sale deals on all things Apple AirPods and Beats — starting at $72. Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, there are lots of Apple AirPods and Beats headphones that are in stock for cheap. Whether you want a new...
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Headphones and Earbuds From Bose, Apple, Sony, Samsung, & More Are Priced To Move
Listen up! Save big on top headphone brands during the Prime Early Access Sale. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale means deep discounts on tech, including low prices on over-the-ear headphones, compact earbuds, and immersive gaming headsets, and there are plenty of discounts available on all of them. We rounded...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 6
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dr. No, the first James Bond movie released on Oct. 5, 1962, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the streaming rights to all 25 Bond films. Bond makes an appearance on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list today, but not in one those films. The Prime Video original documentary The Sound of 007, which tracks the making and recording of several of the iconic Bond film themes, debuts at No. 6. Its inclusion knocks Sylvester Stallone's Samaritan off the top 10 for the first time. Tomorrow, we'll see how much Prime Video subscribers are into Korean dramas, as the supernatural series Bring It On, Ghost premieres today.
"The Midnight Club" Just Broke A Guinness World Record For Most Jump Scares In A Single TV Episode
"So, funny story...I hate jump scares; I just hate them" — Mike Flanagan 0.3 seconds after breaking the world record for the most jump scares in one TV episode.
