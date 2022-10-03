ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Could Conservative drift of Texas Latinos doom Democratic hopes?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It is a fundamental demographic fact - Latinos comprise better than 40% of the Texas population. That steadily growing number should translate into formidable power at the polls, but unlike most midterms, a significant number of Hispanic voters in the Lone Star State have swung their support to conservative candidates.
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on job growth, immigration at Port Houston

HOUSTON - As the race for Texas Governor continues, incumbent Greg Abbott held a roundtable on the state's economy Tuesday. The Republican Governor spoke on job growth with the Port Houston Chairman and other industry leaders. Abbott says the port's traffic has gone up 24% this year - with an overall economic value of $800 billion.
Texas National Guardsman dies by suicide at southern border post

EAGLE PASS, Texas - A member of the Texas National Guard reportedly died by suicide at the southern border on Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to Fox News that a Texas National Guardsman on a post in Eagle Pass died Tuesday morning. The guardsman died from a self-inflicted gunshot...
Texas ranked 3rd in states most impacted by natural disaster: survey

HOUSTON - A recent report from WalletHub lists Texas in its top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters. Following the tragedy and devastation of Hurricane Ian, damages are reported to be almost $57 billion. Due to this, WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the states most impacted by natural disasters by comparing the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 and the loss amount per capita of those disasters.
Wednesday evening weather forecast

Another stellar weather day is in progress for SE Texas with a good supply of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Look for more of the same through the weekend. Weak cool front will bring a little relief from the heat for the weekend but no rain is expected. Moisture builds back in next week with a better chance for a few showers and storms showing up by next Wednesday.
