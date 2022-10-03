Read full article on original website
Related
fox26houston.com
Could Conservative drift of Texas Latinos doom Democratic hopes?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It is a fundamental demographic fact - Latinos comprise better than 40% of the Texas population. That steadily growing number should translate into formidable power at the polls, but unlike most midterms, a significant number of Hispanic voters in the Lone Star State have swung their support to conservative candidates.
fox26houston.com
Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on job growth, immigration at Port Houston
HOUSTON - As the race for Texas Governor continues, incumbent Greg Abbott held a roundtable on the state's economy Tuesday. The Republican Governor spoke on job growth with the Port Houston Chairman and other industry leaders. Abbott says the port's traffic has gone up 24% this year - with an overall economic value of $800 billion.
fox26houston.com
Austin Mayor Adler apologizes after photo shows him with eyes closed during fallen officer's service
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23 and a processional was held in his honor on October 3. It ended at Hill Country Bible Church where a public funeral was held. Martin had been with APD...
fox26houston.com
Texas National Guardsman dies by suicide at southern border post
EAGLE PASS, Texas - A member of the Texas National Guard reportedly died by suicide at the southern border on Tuesday. Multiple law enforcement sources confirm to Fox News that a Texas National Guardsman on a post in Eagle Pass died Tuesday morning. The guardsman died from a self-inflicted gunshot...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, October 7-9: Events, festivals, concerts & more
This weekend is packed with things to do, whether you want to catch some live music at an outdoor festival, stroll through a fall market, or step into another land at a renaissance festival. Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Houston area.
fox26houston.com
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered to testify in abortion lawsuit after evading subpoena
A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in an abortion rights lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman had previously quashed the subpoena, which Paxton fled his home to avoid being served. In a hearing last week, lawyers representing abortion rights nonprofits asked Pitman to reconsider...
fox26houston.com
Texas ranked 3rd in states most impacted by natural disaster: survey
HOUSTON - A recent report from WalletHub lists Texas in its top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters. Following the tragedy and devastation of Hurricane Ian, damages are reported to be almost $57 billion. Due to this, WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the states most impacted by natural disasters by comparing the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980 and the loss amount per capita of those disasters.
fox26houston.com
Video shows Florida man using 1-year-old as human shield during standoff, Flagler sheriff says
PALM COAST, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the shocking moments an armed Florida man allegedly used a 1-year-old child as a human shield during a standoff with Flagler County deputies. WARNING: The video contains sensitive content that may be difficult to watch. Deputies say 27-year-old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner kidnapped...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox26houston.com
Wednesday evening weather forecast
Another stellar weather day is in progress for SE Texas with a good supply of sunshine and warm temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Look for more of the same through the weekend. Weak cool front will bring a little relief from the heat for the weekend but no rain is expected. Moisture builds back in next week with a better chance for a few showers and storms showing up by next Wednesday.
Comments / 0