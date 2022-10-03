ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Rare Night Out At Jack Johnson Concert After Queen’s Death: Photos

There’s no better date night than a nice concert! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did just that for their date night on Wednesday, October 5. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were both seen having a great night of music as they watched Jack Johnson’s show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in new photos by TMZ. The pair both looked like they were having a great time as they watched the show.
