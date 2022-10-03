Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes embrace being ‘the bad guy’ in season’s first road game at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
AtWorkAgency to host Freeplay Mini Fest, showcasing multiple artistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host St. Cloud State in season’s first home seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer. The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
New Albany International Business Park could expand via 500-acre annexation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — More than 500 acres could be annexed by New Albany and rezoned for an expansion of the city’s business park, a fast-growing and vital component of the Columbus suburb’s successful economic development strategy. New Albany City Council is considering two ordinances that would expedite the annexation of 509 acres […]
Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
Hocking Hills lodge opening this weekend
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of construction, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge will begin welcoming guests next week. The 74,000 square-foot lodge and conference center is celebrating its opening Saturday and is welcoming its first visitors Monday. Director Mary Mertz said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is excited to finally host […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC4 Columbus
Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and fashion with Halloween
Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and fashion with Halloween. Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and …. Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and fashion with Halloween. 11 p.m. Forecasts: Oct. 6, 2022. Columbus org fundraises to prevent hair loss in breast …. Chemotherapy typically comes with a promise...
Otterbein offers path to debt-free college experience
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Otterbein University will unveil a loan-free program for families to help students graduate debt-free. Beginning in the fall of 2023, Otterbein will offer full-time students who receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant a package of federal, state and Ohio scholarships and grants to cover the balance of their tuition costs. According […]
NBC4 Columbus
Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center (FCDS) has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home. What politicians can show, say in campaign ads. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3SHMMqX. Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane …. Bar with central Ohio ties...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC Today morning forecast 100722
Haunted Fest combines elaborate EDM production and …. Haunted Fest combines elaborate EDM production and fashion with Halloween. Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four …. Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys. NBC4 Midday Kroger agreement. $1 million bond set for woman arrested in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Columbus Italian Festival returns to Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend, marking 42 years celebrating Italian traditions, food, music and more. The Italian Festival runs this Friday through Sunday at the corner of Hamlet Street and Lincoln Street around St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The festival will feature live entertainment, authentic food, vendors and […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in September went for $2.8 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.7 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
NBC4 Columbus
Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. https://nbc4i.co/3EiiKFQ. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. https://nbc4i.co/3EiiKFQ.
Here’s the latest on Upper Arlington’s Kingsdale redevelopment project
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects at the mixed-use redevelopment of Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington are taking shape, with a senior living component well under construction as well as parking to support planned apartments and a new community center. Columbus Business First spoke with the project’s developer, Continental Real Estate […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Makenzi Ridley shooting: CPD not ready to press charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Wednesday they are not ready to press charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021. “That case tugs at my heartstrings, all the cases tug at my heartstrings, especially when you’re talking about minors, you’re talking about young people that had their whole […]
How celebrities are getting involved in Ohio’s gubernatorial, U.S. Senate campaigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Paul Simon made Gahanna his Graceland last month when he showed up in there to campaign for U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan. As Ohio’s political campaigns inch closer to the Nov. 8 finish line, a number of high-profile celebrities – from the songwriting industry to Star Wars – have signed off […]
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bake Me Happy opens new German Village-area location
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bake Me Happy is back. The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village. The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead […]
Community rallies for boy injured in homecoming parade
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – A community rallied together Wednesday to show its support for an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured at a homecoming parade last Friday. Kenny Zedekar was walking in the Big Walnut parade when he tripped and was run over by a float. He is now on day five in the hospital. […]
New Holland Jan. 6 Capitol rioter pleads guilty
WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — A man from New Holland, Ohio, pled guilty on multiple charges related to taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Court documents from the D.C. attorney’s office state James Horning, 44, pled guilty Thursday to the following charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or […]
Ohio family shares story of fighting hunger on the ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is getting national attention on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this week for helping fight hunger in their community. The Watson family, of Frazeysburg, are set to appear on Hudson’s afternoon talk show Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. Parents, Jason and Anne, along with children Lily, Pax, and Skye, will […]
Comments / 0