Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer.  The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bar with central Ohio ties destroyed in Hurricane Ian

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Owners of a southwest Florida restaurant with roots in central Ohio are trying to figure out their next steps after Hurricane Ian destroyed their pizza place. Jackie and Greg Chapin grew up in Gahanna and own Gatsby’s Pizza in Bonita Springs, Florida. It’s known as a Buckeye gathering spot there. “The […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking Hills lodge opening this weekend

LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years of construction, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge will begin welcoming guests next week. The 74,000 square-foot lodge and conference center is celebrating its opening Saturday and is welcoming its first visitors Monday. Director Mary Mertz said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is excited to finally host […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and fashion with Halloween

Haunted Fest combines elaborate EMD production and fashion with Halloween.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Otterbein offers path to debt-free college experience

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Otterbein University will unveil a loan-free program for families to help students graduate debt-free. Beginning in the fall of 2023, Otterbein will offer full-time students who receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant a package of federal, state and Ohio scholarships and grants to cover the balance of their tuition costs. According […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face while driving in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center (FCDS) has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC Today morning forecast 100722

NBC Today morning forecast 100722
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Italian Festival returns to Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Italian Festival returns this weekend, marking 42 years celebrating Italian traditions, food, music and more.  The Italian Festival runs this Friday through Sunday at the corner of Hamlet Street and Lincoln Street around St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The festival will feature live entertainment, authentic food, vendors and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple's Dublin home.
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Here’s the latest on Upper Arlington’s Kingsdale redevelopment project

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — New projects at the mixed-use redevelopment of Kingsdale Shopping Center in Upper Arlington are taking shape, with a senior living component well under construction as well as parking to support planned apartments and a new community center. Columbus Business First spoke with the project’s developer, Continental Real Estate […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Makenzi Ridley shooting: CPD not ready to press charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Wednesday they are not ready to press charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley in June 2021. “That case tugs at my heartstrings, all the cases tug at my heartstrings, especially when you’re talking about minors, you’re talking about young people that had their whole […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found on Hamilton Rd. in fatal motorcycle crash

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found alongside a guardrail in a motorcycle crash Thursday night. Officials discovered Shantal Johnson, 37, of Groveport, lying next to a guardrail on Hamilton Rd., just northeast of Bixby Rd. in Groveport. Johnson was separated from his motorcycle, which was found in a ditch off of the road, […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bake Me Happy opens new German Village-area location

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Bake Me Happy is back. The Columbus bakery, which specializes in gluten-free baked goods, is now open at its new location at 500 E. Whittier St. near German Village. The eight-year-old business previously was at 106 E. Moler St. in Merion Village. That site closed in early September ahead […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community rallies for boy injured in homecoming parade

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – A community rallied together Wednesday to show its support for an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured at a homecoming parade last Friday. Kenny Zedekar was walking in the Big Walnut parade when he tripped and was run over by a float. He is now on day five in the hospital. […]
SUNBURY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Holland Jan. 6 Capitol rioter pleads guilty

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — A man from New Holland, Ohio, pled guilty on multiple charges related to taking part in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Court documents from the D.C. attorney’s office state James Horning, 44, pled guilty Thursday to the following charges: Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or […]
NEW HOLLAND, OH

