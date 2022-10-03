Read full article on original website
14news.com
The impact of inflation on the Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival offers over 100 different booths and attractions to visit, and each of them is bringing something different. One thing that’s fairly consistent, however, is some of the ingredients used in the goods. Oil, as it turns out, is...
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
Infamous Southern Indiana Sandbar Camper Gets Hilarious Tribute During Fall Festival Lighthouse Parade
'Twas the summer of 2022. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had made their way down the Ohio River to the Evansville riverfront to perform the routine duty of dredging the bottom of the river to ensure barges and other shipping boats that regularly pass through the area on their way to deliver whatever cargo they carried could do so without the risking the chance of running aground. It was a moment boaters around the area had anxiously awaited. For you see, the process of dredging meant the creation of a large, temporary sandbar just downriver as the tons of sand and other sediments dredged from the bottom of the shipping path by the Corps were simply relocated to another part of the river where it would no longer be in the way. The resulting sandbar then becomes a destination where boaters can meet up and hang out for the day without having to travel far. All went according to plan until one morning someone noticed something strange that captivated the region's collective attention.
104.1 WIKY
Golden Acorn Winners for West Side Nut Club Fall Festival 2022
#65/Reitz/R-Men BBQ Mac/Cheese, recipe is from a Reitz grad. Aloha Balls, meatballs covered in BBQ sauce, with pineapple and cheese. Loaded Corndog (hand breaded Farm Boy corndog, with mild chili, cheese, topped with ranch dressing) Best New Item. #38 USI Art Club. Street Corn! Since they couldn’t get enough corn...
14news.com
Fall Festival attendees deal with cramped parking
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As Fall Festival continues, drivers, homeowners and non-profits have had to find unique solutions to street crowding on Evansville’s west side. Drivers said on Tuesday, that it’s difficult to find any space to park. “It’s better during the day,” said one driver. “At night,...
evansvilleliving.com
Fall Fest Firsts
I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Maggie Valenti, and I am Tucker Publishing Group’s newest hire as a staff writer. When I arrived recently in Evansville and heard the Fall Festival — the largest annual event in the area — was around the corner, I immediately knew it was something I couldn’t miss.
visitduboiscounty.com
Unplug for a Weekend Getaway with Friends
Whether you are looking to recharge or let loose, Dubois County is a destination with a variety of things to do all year round. Call your gals and make a last-minute trip to southern Indiana to unplug, relax and recharge for a weekend of laughs, drinks & trips down memory lane!
The 2022 Evansville Holiday Parade Has Already Been Cancelled and Here’s Why
Wait a minute, I'm confused - did we just go back to 2020? I thought things were back to "normal." I guess I thought wrong. We just learned that organizers for the 2022 Holiday Parade in Evansville have canceled this year's parade, but it has nothing to do with the nonsense that was canceling everything in 2020.
‘Adopt an Ash’ asks for help with nuisance bugging the community
A program operated by the Evansville Parks Foundation in conjunction with TruGreen and the City of Evansville is asking the community for help in saving ash trees.
Classic Indiana Arcade Is Making Upgrades to Become Largest in the State
The guys at High Score are at it again and this time, they've got their eye on the title of "Largest in the State of Indiana." Jared and Clint, the dynamic duo responsible for bringing Evansville's first-ever "bar-cade" to life in a Main Street basement in the heart of downtown Evansville, never seem to take a break. These two are always hard at work it seems. Recently, they began demolition and construction on what will be the new home of their first arcade endeavor in the city, High Score Saloon. This, of course, all began after the completion of the pair's second arcade across town in 2020, High Score Player Two. Now, they have their eyes set on another big project.
wevv.com
LST-325 returns to Evansville after annual river cruise
The historic LST-325 is back in Evansville after its annual cruise on the Ohio River. The WWII ship returned to the River City on Wednesday morning, after embarking on its annual fundraising river cruse nearly a month ago. This year, the LST traveled to Ashland, Kentucky, Charleston, West Virginia, and...
Can You Openly Drink Alcohol in Public During Evansville’s Fall Festival?
If you have ever attended the West Side Nut Club's Fall Festival in Evansville and wondered if you can legally drink while you are out on Franklin Street, we've got the answer. Indiana Liquor Laws. Like most states, Indiana has a plethora of laws surrounding the sale, consumption, and transportation...
Check Out This Unique Home in Evansville That is a Local History Gem
We all have those mindless guilty pleasures that we enjoy to waste time. For some people, that could mean scrolling TikTok, for others that could be doodling nonsense drawings on junk mail or scrap pieces of paper. The possibilities are truly endless. One of my favorite ways to waste time (or procrastinate, if I am being truly honest) is to look at interesting homes. I could browse Zillow for hours if I didn't have other responsibilities, looking at all of the different types of homes, and daydreaming about living there. Of course, I love the house that we live in and the pride from the time and money spent on renovating it, but wishful thinking is always fun to indulge in.
hancockclarion.com
Grave Stones from the 1800s found near Little Tar Springs Road
Six miles East of Hawesville on Old Hwy 60, Kenneth Burk was recently bush hogging and uncovered grave stones from a very old cemetery, near what was once Little Tar Springs Road. The property was previously the Henning Farm until Kenneth’s son, Matthew Burk, purchased it. Matthew and Kenneth...
10 Uniquely Stunning Wedding Venues in the Southern IN & Western KY Area
While spring is a busy wedding season, so is autumn. The weather is often a bit milder in the equinox months and makes for great outdoor ceremonies. While some couples may prefer winter or summer, there are plenty of options for both indoor and outdoor weddings, year-round on my list.
visitowensboro.com
Haunted Places to Check Out in Owensboro
With Halloween right around the corner, it’s the best time of the year to explore everything spooky, haunted and paranormal. Here in Owensboro, we’ve got more than a dozen locations throughout the city and county that have sparked hundreds of ghost sighting reports over the years. From stories...
Western KY Man Builds a Halloween Rollercoaster in His Front Yard & You Can Ride It
My friend Daymon Ward is slightly obsessed with Halloween. Just drive by his house on Thruston Dermont Road here in Owensboro and you'll see exactly what I am talking about. The front yard is a virtual graveyard of everything you love (and possibly fear) about Halloween. There are giant skeletons!
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident in Warrick Co. causes small power outage
WARRICK Co. (WEHT) — A dump truck hit a utility pole early Friday morning in Warrick County causing a small power outage to nearby customers. According to dispatch, shortly before 6:30 a.m. a dump truck hit a utility pole and power lines in the area of Vann Road at Anderson Road. Multiple crews have responded […]
Street party to celebrate 150 years of Hanson
HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years. On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road. Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, […]
Henderson house fire collapses roof
HENDERSON, Co. (WEHT) — An overnight fire in Henderson destroys and home and prevents crews from entering the structure. Both Henderson Fire and Police Departments were called to 1400 block of Powell Street shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found the entire home engulfed in flames. HFD tells Eyewitness News the roof […]
