"Today, we celebrate and mark the symbolic transition from dental student to dental care provider." Dean Denise Kassebaum, DDS, MS; opened the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine White Coat Ceremony with congratulations, appreciation and support for the DDS Classes of 2025 and 2026. One hundred sixty first- and second-year dental students, accompanied by family and friends from around the world, gathered on Boettcher Commons at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus to partake in this momentous occasion on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO