Brazil's Bolsonaro Eyes Additional Cash Handout for Female Breadwinners Under Welfare Program -Sources

Brazil's Lula on 48%, Ahead of Bolsonaro on 41%, Poll Shows Ahead of Vote
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has a seven-point-lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff vote, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday. The election headed for a run-off vote after far-right Bolsonaro beat expectations in Sunday's...
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability
The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
India's Modi Says Ready to Contribute to Peace Efforts in Ukraine
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that his country is ready to contribute to peace efforts in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has raged for seven months. "He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution...
Iran Denies Security Forces Killed 16-Year-Old, Says She Fell off Roof-Iranian Media
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian authorities have denied reports security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during protests ignited by the death of a woman in police custody, Iranian media reported on Friday, saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof. Social media reports and rights group Amnesty International have said...
Euro Zone Demand Surge Playing Increasing Role in Excessive Inflation: ECB
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Surging consumer demand across the euro zone is playing an increasing role in excessive inflation, a European Central Bank study showed on Friday, suggesting that - as some policymakers have feared - price pressures are becoming more entrenched. Inflation, running at a record high of 10%, was...
India's RBI Sells Dollars as Rupee Hits Record Low on U.S. Rate Hike Fears
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India likely sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday after the rupee slid below 82 to a record low against the dollar on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve rate outlook, traders told Reuters. The rupee was last trading at 82.2675, down from...
Ministers given £930m to spend on advertising space to tout policies
Ministers have budgeted more than £930m on buying advertising space in an effort to sell government policies in the lead-up to the next election, analysis has revealed. The amount is almost double the normal advertising budget for government over the previous four years, although a significant amount more was spent on Covid-related advertising, according to data compiled by Labour.
Braced to Crush Unrest, Iran's Rulers Heed Lessons of Shah's Fall - Analysts
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the country's eruption of unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim if history is any guide, four analysts said. The protests, which began over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini her arrest by...
India Cenbank Likely to Set Cut-Off Yield for 2032 Bond at 7.51%: Reuters Poll
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government is aiming to raise at least 280 billion Indian rupees ($3.40 billion) through the sale of bonds on Friday. The Reserve Bank of India will likely set the cut-off yields for these notes in a range of 7.42% to 7.60%, according to a Reuters poll of 14 traders.
Exclusive-Indian Car Makers Propose Tax Cut on Imports in Trade Deal With Britain
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian car makers have proposed cutting to 30% the tax rate on imported cars as part of a trade deal with Britain, sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move that could ease access to one of the world's most protected automobile markets. It is the first time...
EU Parliament approves common charging cable from 2024
European MPs have voted for a law requiring all new portable devices to use the same type of charging cable. Smartphones and tablets, including the Apple iPhone and iPad, would have to use a USB-C charger from 2024, while laptop manufacturers would have until 2026 to make the change. There...
BOJ hopeful of inbound tourism boost from weak yen even as global risks weigh
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday painted a cautiously optimistic view on consumption, and joined the government in voicing hope that next week's re-opening of borders will boost inbound tourism and help the economy benefit from a weak yen.
Argentine fintech Uala to invest $150 million on Mexico, Colombia expansion, CEO says
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Argentina's fintech unicorn Uala will invest $150 million over the next 18 months to boost its digital banking business, mainly in Mexico and Colombia, its Chief Executive Pierpaolo Barbieri said in an interview with Reuters.
Lack of Funding in Focus as Congo Hosts Pre-COP27 Climate Talks
KINSHASA (Reuters) -High-level speakers at climate talks in Kinshasa called out rich nations on Monday for failing to honour a $100 billion per year funding pledge to developing countries, warning that fair finance was needed to avert the worst of the climate crisis. Dozens of ministers and senior delegates are...
Macron: Europe to Send More Military Gear to Ukraine Including French Howitzers
PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers. "We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing...
Yellen to Announce First $1 Billion Treasury Loan for Multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. The contribution, the first of its kind from the U.S. Treasury, makes good on a U.S....
Fed's Cook says more rate hikes needed to combat inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — More interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said Thursday, echoing several tough speeches by other central bank officials this week. Cook said she has revised her views on inflation in the past several months and now sees it as more persistent. And while real-time, private-sector data is showing signs that inflation could cool in the coming months, the Fed should only slow rate hikes when inflation actually falls, she said. “With inflation running well above our 2% longer-run goal, restoring price stability likely will require ongoing rate hikes, and then keeping policy restrictive for some time until we are confident that inflation is firmly on the path” back to 2%, she said at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Cook’s speech, her first as Fed governor, comes after hawkish comments earlier Thursday by Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, and Raphael Bostic, president of the Atlanta Fed, on Wednesday. “Hawks” in Fed-speak typically support higher interest rates to quell inflation, while “doves” are often more focused on keeping rates low to support more hiring.
U.S. to Provide $240 Million New Assistance for Migrants Across Americas
LIMA (Reuters) - The United States will provide $240 million in new humanitarian assistance to help meet the needs of refugees and migrants across the Western Hemisphere, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday. Speaking at a migration-themed event at a meeting of the Organization of American States...
Biden Steels for Fight With Saudi Arabia Over OPEC Production Cut as it Strengthens Ties With Russia
The White House is considering new forms of punishment for Saudi Arabia and Russia for orchestrating a deal by OPEC to cut oil production targets by 2 million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020 and one that comes in the wake of President Joe Biden’s broadly criticized summer visit to the kingdom and his repeated appeals to the crown prince for help relieving high prices.
