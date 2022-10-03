Read full article on original website
Highpoint fire station in Prichard closed due to staffing and wage issues
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A safety alert. The fire station on Highpoint Boulevard in Prichard is closed. We're told it’s due to staffing and wage issues. That leaves only 2 fire stations to respond to calls across the entire city of Prichard. I tried to get some answers today, but city leaders refused to discuss their plans with me.
Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
1 arrested for ‘terrorist threat’ towards school: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 19-year-old man who made a “terrorist threat’ towards a school in which he was not enrolled in, according to a release from MPD. Terrence Morrissette, 19, was taken into custody and arrested after officers located Morrissette on the 500 block of Bonnett […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutor: Mobile woman shot teenage son while he was sleeping
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors said Thursday they believe a 13-year-old shooting victim was asleep in his bedroom when the mother fired her gun. The revelation came as a judge denied bond for the defendant, 53-year-old Glenda Marie Agee. Initially, Mobile police reported that Agee shot Ja’mil Autry in the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD investigates after body found along Navco Road
UPDATE: Mobile police continue investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found Wednesday morning on Navco Road. According to police, officers responded to the 1500 block of Navco Road around 7:18 a.m. in reference to one down and discovered the victim dead. Police said this victim is 23...
utv44.com
Mobile issues citations at homeless camp near 1-65
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police broke up a homeless camp under a bridge on Government Boulevard near 1-65, where a man was found dead in the water last week. No foul play is suspected, but the city says it prompted police to look into trespassing concerns there. It's...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in Pecan Street murder injured when car crashes into house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A chase that ended with a car crashing into a vacant house helped Mobile police located a murder suspect. Billy Norwood, 55, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries Monday after he was located in a vehicle that led officers on a brief pursuit which ended with him striking an abandoned house in the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
WPMI
Former Prichard water employees question retirement payments
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Former Prichard water workers say they haven't been able to get retirement money they paid into the system. Two former workers NBC 15 News spoke with say former manager Nia Bradley gave them the boot in 2018, then the utility gave them the run around about getting their money that had been deducted out of their paychecks for retirement. Both said they eventually let it go, but after Bradley was accused of stealing from the utility this year, they started to question if their retirement accounts were handled properly.
WALA-TV FOX10
Irvington man charged with murder denies allegations of M&M Food Mart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man at the M&M Food Mart in Theodore denied on Wednesday that he was the shooter. Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, said a beef between 19-year-old Anthony Malek Alston and 27-year-old Jarmarcus Lewis turned deadly on Sept. 24 at the convenience store on U.S. 90. But it sill is not clear what the disagreement was about.
Cremated remains of 13 people found in auctioned storage unit in Alabama
A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside.
utv44.com
Orange Beach Police seeking alleged serial beer bandit
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — OBPD is attempting to identify the subject, who is pictured in these images. Police say he has stolen multiple cases of beer from convenience stores, on multiple different occasions. If you have any information please contact Inv. Demers at (251) 981-6576.
utv44.com
Family pleads for justice after Mobile night club shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The family of a man shot in a Mobile nightclub is pleading with the public to help police solve the case. Derrick Shavers' family says he was shot four times inside Bank Nighlife on Azalea Road last month. "It was a senseless act because he...
Donor offering $10,000 reward for tips in deadly Bellview Ballpark shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can give information about the deadly shooting that happened at a Pensacola park. On Saturday, Sept. 1, shots were fired at the park while several football games were taking place. When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old man dead […]
Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
utv44.com
MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury awards $6.5 million to woman severely injured in Mobile County wreck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday awarded $6.5 million to a woman who sued her own insurance company over a 2019 traffic accident that left her severely injured. The accident occurred in August of that year on U.S. 45 between Old Citronelle Highway and Spice Pond Road. An...
Car crashes into home off Rylands Street, Mobile Police led on chase
UPDATE (10:12 p.m.): The crash happened after the driver led police on a chase. The driver was taken to a hospital. Currently, the extent of their injuries is not known. Mobile Police confirmed that the home was vacant at the time of the crash. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on scene after a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Vigil held for 13-year-old boy allegedly shot by mother, family says it was ‘accidental’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Wednesday, family and friends remembered the 13-year-old Mobile boy who was shot and killed earlier this week. Ja’mil Autry’s mother is accused of the crime, but family members are calling it an accident. The family is standing behind Ja’mil’s mother. FOX...
utv44.com
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
