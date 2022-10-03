ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic vs. Grizzlies Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Reports

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

The Orlando Magic begin preseason action tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies. Here's a look at what you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-0) tip off its preseason tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-0), who dazzled last season behind MVP candidate Ja Morant.

While Morant isn't likely to play, one player expected to make his highly-anticipated debut is No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.

It will be Banchero's first appearance with the Magic since tweaking his ankle in the second game of Las Vegas Summer League.

While it is only the preseason, there is excitement and anticipation behind seeing the Magic take the court tonight. It's a step up from Summer League, but a step away from the regular season, which begins October 19 against the Detroit Pistons.

Everyone healthy should see the floor at some point tonight, but nobody to see any more than 30 minutes of action to start the preseason. This game is all about shaking off some rust.

Magic vs. Grizzlies Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 3
  • Time: 8 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis market)
  • Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: n/a

Magic vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Markelle Fultz (toe): OUT
  • Gary Harris (knee): OUT
  • Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot): OUT
  • Danny Green (knee): OUT

Magic vs. Grizzlies Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • Guard: Cole Anthony
  • Guard: Jalen Suggs
  • Forward: Franz Wagner
  • Forward: Paolo Banchero
  • Center: Wendell Carter Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Guard: Kennedy Chandler
  • Guard: Desmond Bane
  • Forward: Ziaire Williams
  • Forward: Santi Aldama
  • Center: Brandon Clarke

