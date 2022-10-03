ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Southern Groove Redemption

Southern Groove Redemption plays at 5:30 pm on Friday, October 7. 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Zechariah Lloyd was raised on cornbread and Jesus in the southern Mississippi Delta by a church pianist and rock ‘n’ roll drummer. Zech began playing drums at a young age on...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Blues Festival is October 6–8, 2022 at Harrison’s Outdoor Stage

The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place October 6–8, 2022 just off Oxford, Mississippi’s famous Square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Avenue. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated artists John Primer and R.L. Boyce, plus “Howl-N-Madd” Bill Perry. Other musicians include...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Headliner: “Howl-N-Madd” Bill Perry

Ole Miss professors, local and national artists to perform at annual event. When office hours are over, some professors don't hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs October 6-8, 2022 at Harrison's near The Oxford Square.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Oxford Blues Festival Highlights Local, Regional Talent

Ole Miss professors, local and national artists to perform at annual event. When office hours are over, some professors don’t hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs October 6-8, 2022 at Harrison’s near The Oxford Square.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford, MS
Lifestyle
thelocalvoice.net

James Meredith Scholarship Established on 60th Anniversary of UM Integration

Alumnus creates award to honor civil rights leader, help new generations of students. A new scholarship fund honors civil rights hero James Meredith just in time to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his 1962 integration of the University of Mississippi, a historic achievement that opened the door for thousands of other students.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Denise Knighton Retires from the University of Mississippi After Almost 40 Years

Ole Miss associate registrar leaves legacy of dedication. Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time

A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
TUPELO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Timothy Yenter Named Associate Dean of University of Mississippi Honors College

New administrator to assist seniors in creating capstone projects. Through his new role as associate dean for capstone projects in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi, Timothy Yenter wants to “set students free to achieve things beyond what they can imagine.”. Capstone projects are...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
STARKVILLE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

“Into the Breeches!” Is a Love Letter to the Theater: Wartime Play-Within-a-Play Brings Laughs, Love for Ole Miss Department of Theatre and Film’s Season Opener

The arts are a naturally reflective discipline, and among all the visual and performing arts, theater is perhaps the most self-reflective: plays about theater are as common as songs about love. “Into the Breeches!” the latest production by the University of Mississippi Department of Theatre and Film, is a tender,...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Trio charged with armed robbery in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An armed robbery in Oxford landed three men behind bars. According to Oxford Police, the incident happened on Sept. 29 at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. This led to the arrests of Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville; Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford; and Tycarious...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
BOONEVILLE, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Annual University of Mississippi Banking and Finance Symposium Set for October 14, 2022

The University of Mississippi School of Business Administration is preparing to host its 21st annual Banking and Finance Symposium, which features speakers and panel discussions to educate students, alumni and finance professionals on topics that affect the financial industry. “The Banking and Finance Symposium has been an outstanding example of...
OXFORD, MS
WKRG News 5

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi

MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
MARKS, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo PD: Family asking for help locating missing man

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Anthony Powell was last seen on Aug. 3, according to the Tupelo Police Department. His family believes he may be in the area of The Barnes Crossing Mall in Tupelo. Powell is also...
TUPELO, MS

