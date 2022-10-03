Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Southern Groove Redemption
Southern Groove Redemption plays at 5:30 pm on Friday, October 7. 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year, Zechariah Lloyd was raised on cornbread and Jesus in the southern Mississippi Delta by a church pianist and rock ‘n’ roll drummer. Zech began playing drums at a young age on...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival is October 6–8, 2022 at Harrison’s Outdoor Stage
The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place October 6–8, 2022 just off Oxford, Mississippi’s famous Square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Avenue. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated artists John Primer and R.L. Boyce, plus “Howl-N-Madd” Bill Perry. Other musicians include...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Headliner: “Howl-N-Madd” Bill Perry
TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival Highlights Local, Regional Talent
Ole Miss professors, local and national artists to perform at annual event. When office hours are over, some professors don’t hit the books – they hit the stage. Four such University of Mississippi professors are among the 18 bands scheduled to play during the 11th Oxford Blues Festival, which runs October 6-8, 2022 at Harrison’s near The Oxford Square.
thelocalvoice.net
Building Enduring Excellence: Charles Clarks’ Gift Supports New World-Class Accountancy Building
Growing up in Jackson, Charles Clark developed a love for Ole Miss football, leading him to enroll at the University of Mississippi, but it was advice from a professor that began his lifelong connection with the Patterson School of Accountancy. “I did well in my accounting classes, and professor H.E....
thelocalvoice.net
James Meredith Scholarship Established on 60th Anniversary of UM Integration
Alumnus creates award to honor civil rights leader, help new generations of students. A new scholarship fund honors civil rights hero James Meredith just in time to celebrate the 60th anniversary of his 1962 integration of the University of Mississippi, a historic achievement that opened the door for thousands of other students.
thelocalvoice.net
Denise Knighton Retires from the University of Mississippi After Almost 40 Years
Ole Miss associate registrar leaves legacy of dedication. Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said.
hottytoddy.com
Reardon Banished from Lafayette County for the Second Time
A man charged with stalking the Oxford mayor has been banished from Lafayette County for the second time. Matthew Reardon pleaded guilty in the Lafayette County Circuit Court Friday to an aggravated charge. Per a plea agreement with prosecutors, Reardon’s sentence included being banished from Lafayette County for five years while remaining on unsupervised probation.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Honors James Meredith and Commemorates 60 Years of Integration
Signature event features recognitions and awards for first African American to enroll at the university. Culminating nearly a year’s worth of planning, University of Mississippi representatives, alongside city, state and national officials, said thank you Wednesday night, September 28, 2022 to the man who moved history forward 60 years ago.
thelocalvoice.net
New University of Mississippi Faculty Members Bring New Perspectives on Studying the South
Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons spent time on campus before joining faculty. Thomas Wolfe wrote that you can’t go home again, but perhaps it is possible to return to a college campus after a few years away. New University of Mississippi faculty members Andrew Donnelly and Ryan Parsons aren’t...
wtva.com
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
thelocalvoice.net
Timothy Yenter Named Associate Dean of University of Mississippi Honors College
New administrator to assist seniors in creating capstone projects. Through his new role as associate dean for capstone projects in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi, Timothy Yenter wants to “set students free to achieve things beyond what they can imagine.”. Capstone projects are...
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 26. TreShawn Eugene Johnson, 7017...
wtva.com
Starkville issues burn ban; Calhoun County added to state list
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi. Open this link to view the list of counties. Towns can also issue individual burn bans. Starkville - issued Oct. 4. According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces...
thelocalvoice.net
“Into the Breeches!” Is a Love Letter to the Theater: Wartime Play-Within-a-Play Brings Laughs, Love for Ole Miss Department of Theatre and Film’s Season Opener
The arts are a naturally reflective discipline, and among all the visual and performing arts, theater is perhaps the most self-reflective: plays about theater are as common as songs about love. “Into the Breeches!” the latest production by the University of Mississippi Department of Theatre and Film, is a tender,...
wtva.com
Trio charged with armed robbery in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - An armed robbery in Oxford landed three men behind bars. According to Oxford Police, the incident happened on Sept. 29 at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. This led to the arrests of Trinity Brooks, 21, of Batesville; Deandre Kidd, 27, of Oxford; and Tycarious...
wtva.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
thelocalvoice.net
Annual University of Mississippi Banking and Finance Symposium Set for October 14, 2022
The University of Mississippi School of Business Administration is preparing to host its 21st annual Banking and Finance Symposium, which features speakers and panel discussions to educate students, alumni and finance professionals on topics that affect the financial industry. “The Banking and Finance Symposium has been an outstanding example of...
5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi
MARKS, Miss. (WREG)– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were […]
wtva.com
Tupelo PD: Family asking for help locating missing man
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A family is asking the public for help locating their missing loved one. Anthony Powell was last seen on Aug. 3, according to the Tupelo Police Department. His family believes he may be in the area of The Barnes Crossing Mall in Tupelo. Powell is also...
