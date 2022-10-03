ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

APD releases multiple videos from fatal officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department has released multiple videos related to the fatal September 23rd officer-involved shooting. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin is choosing not to show any clips due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage is supposed to be released within 10 days...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Woman injured in East Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was shot, Wednesday night in East Austin. The Austin Police Department just before eight responded to shots fired call in East Austin. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman shot in the left arm, she was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead, one injured in crash involving 2 large trucks near Spicewood

One person has died and another person has been injured after a crash near Spicewood Tuesday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS initially tweeted they were responding to the crash involving two large trucks on SH 71 near Paleface Ranch around 12:15 p.m. ATCEMS initially said 2 people were involved and 1...
SPICEWOOD, TX
fox7austin.com

Crash on Highway 71 leaves 1 dead, 1 other seriously injured

SPICEWOOD, Texas - One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash southeast of Spicewood. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 25500 W Sh 71 near Paleface Ranch around 12:14 p.m. Two large trucks were involved in the crash with two drivers. One person was...
SPICEWOOD, TX
CBS Austin

APD & UTPD searching for man who groped UT staff member

Police are looking for a suspect who groped a University of Texas staff member Wednesday morning just off campus. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Guadalupe and 24th streets. Witnesses of the incident say the suspect left on foot, moving northbound on Guadalupe. Campus police searched...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ACL attendees urged to secure cell phones after 1,000+ stolen in 2021

Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday and police are warning attendees to keep a close eye on their cell phones. In 2021 more than 1,000 cell phones were stolen by members of an alleged organized crime ring at the festival. “It was such a bummer, you know? It...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

AISD student charged after bringing gun to Navarro Early College H.S.

Austin ISD says a student will be expelled after a gun was found in their backpack late last month at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to the campus on September 30th around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call from the Assistant Principal.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD

The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
AUSTIN, TX

