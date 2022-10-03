Read full article on original website
Leander PD vehicle with 2 officers inside hit by suspected drunk driver
A Leander Police patrol vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday night, police said, and the driver was arrested on a DWI charge.
APD releases multiple videos from fatal officer-involved shooting
The Austin Police Department has released multiple videos related to the fatal September 23rd officer-involved shooting. After reviewing the footage, CBS Austin is choosing not to show any clips due to the graphic and violent content. Per APD policies, body camera footage is supposed to be released within 10 days...
Austin Police issue public safety alert after string of robberies in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has issued a ‘public safety alert’ after they say investigators linked a suspect too as many as nine robberies in the North Austin area. The robberies stretch from Research Boulevard and Northgate boulevard—down West Rundberg Lane and over to North Plaza Drive.
Lakeway PD seeking public's help identifying suspect involved in road rage incident
Police in Lakeway are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say assaulted a driver during a road rage incident. It happened Monday, Oct. 3, at around 4:30 p.m. The Lakeway Police Department says it all started on Lakeway Drive but the assault occurred at Zephyr Drive...
Man arrested in connection with fatal Leander motorcycle crash
A Texas man was booked into the Williamson County jail Friday in connection with a fatal crash in Leander that killed two people.
Woman injured in East Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman was shot, Wednesday night in East Austin. The Austin Police Department just before eight responded to shots fired call in East Austin. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman shot in the left arm, she was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
APD asks for public's help identifying suspect involved in bank robbery in central Austin
The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying the suspect involved in an aggravated robbery that happened Tuesday at the Public Employee Credit Union in central Austin. The suspect entered the bank located at 1200 West 42nd St. around 5 p.m. with a black semi-automatic handgun...
One dead, one injured in crash involving 2 large trucks near Spicewood
One person has died and another person has been injured after a crash near Spicewood Tuesday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS initially tweeted they were responding to the crash involving two large trucks on SH 71 near Paleface Ranch around 12:15 p.m. ATCEMS initially said 2 people were involved and 1...
Affidavit: Man tried to enter northwest Austin daycare with gun
An arrest warrant was issued for Aaron Whitfield, 26, for unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places after police said he tried to go into Primrose School of Four Points with a handgun on Tuesday.
Crash on Highway 71 leaves 1 dead, 1 other seriously injured
SPICEWOOD, Texas - One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash southeast of Spicewood. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened at 25500 W Sh 71 near Paleface Ranch around 12:14 p.m. Two large trucks were involved in the crash with two drivers. One person was...
Major crash involving 18-wheeler on I-35 in Kyle reopens after nearly 12 hours
KYLE, Texas — A major crash involving an 18-wheeler that shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 35 in Kyle for nearly 12 hours cleared around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash between a vehicle and the semi-truck happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on northbound...
Hit-and-run in Killeen leaves 1 dead, search for suspect ongoing
The search continues for a driver responsible for running over a male pedestrian in Killeen, police said.
APD & UTPD searching for man who groped UT staff member
Police are looking for a suspect who groped a University of Texas staff member Wednesday morning just off campus. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Guadalupe and 24th streets. Witnesses of the incident say the suspect left on foot, moving northbound on Guadalupe. Campus police searched...
ACL attendees urged to secure cell phones after 1,000+ stolen in 2021
Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday and police are warning attendees to keep a close eye on their cell phones. In 2021 more than 1,000 cell phones were stolen by members of an alleged organized crime ring at the festival. “It was such a bummer, you know? It...
2 shot at Givens Park, no suspect in custody: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were shot at Givens Park in East Austin Sunday afternoon, says the Austin Police Department. APD received a shots fire call around 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2. First responders found two people shot and transported them with non-life-threatening injuries. APD says neither the victims not witnesses...
AISD student charged after bringing gun to Navarro Early College H.S.
Austin ISD says a student will be expelled after a gun was found in their backpack late last month at Navarro Early College High School in north Austin. According to an affidavit, the Austin Police Department responded to the campus on September 30th around 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call from the Assistant Principal.
Office of Police Oversight releases final body-worn camera recommendations for APD
The Office of Police Oversight shares their final recommendations on how the Austin Police Department should update their policies on body-worn cameras. These recommendations are the result of a three-phase process aimed at facilitating a rewrite of related APD policies, according to the report. There are 17 policy and process...
AFD responds to fire caused by discarded kegs exploding at camp in North Austin woods
AUSTIN, Texas — A trash fire broke out at a camp in the woods in North Austin Wednesday morning after several discarded kegs exploded. The Austin Fire Department initially reported the incident as a dumpster fire at the 2400 block of Gracy Farms Lane, along the Capital Metro track, around 4:59 a.m.
CapMetro offering more routes to free ACL shuttle & operating late buses to/from Zilker
Austin's public transportation provider, Capital Metro, is gearing up for this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival. For the next two weekends, thousands of people will be attending the festival at Zilker Park. As for transportation to and from the event, CapMetro is prepared to accommodate all the festivalgoers. The...
