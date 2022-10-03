The Alexandria Senior High Theatre Department is retelling the story of the classic drama, “The Color Purple”. Students worked hard to prepare for these iconic roles. Actor Zalah Vallien says, “And to be able to play Celie, it’s an amazing opportunity for me just to showcase to whoever wants to see it for this community that we really needed this. It’s kinda been hard for me during this whole process to really be Celie because I haven’t gone through anything she’s gone through but knowing the movie and it’s just like, knowing who Celie is and what she’s gone through her whole life, it was kinda crazy and it was hard.”

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO