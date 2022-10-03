Read full article on original website
Cleco employees lend a hand at Rugg Elementary in support of ‘Together Tuesdays’
PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 4, 2022 – Today, Cleco employees and mascot, Hot Spot, opened car doors, greeted students, gave high fives and more at Rugg Elementary in Alexandria in support of Rapides Parish School Board’s initiative “Together Tuesdays.” The school board implemented “Together Tuesdays” in 2019 to offer innovative and creative ways for employers and the community to become more involved with their local schools. They take place the first Tuesday of every month. “This is a great opportunity for Cleco to support our local students and schools,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “And, in many cases, our employees are all too excited to return to their alma maters.”
CLTCC Holds Manufacturing Day Where Students Learn About Programs of Study
Central Louisiana Technical Community College held a manufacturing day for high schoolers and the public to see what they have to offer students. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey has more. Fritz Guidry, high school senior “I started welding a few years ago on the farm and it just kind...
Tioga Jr. High hopes to collect 4,000 pairs of shoes
Tioga Jr. Highs Jobs for America’s Graduates students are collecting shoes. They are hoping to reach their goal of 4,000 pairs by November. Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to p.m. you can drop any shoes, new or used, in good condition at Ball Town Hall. The shoes will benefit the schools “Closet” to help children that need things like uniforms and hygiene products.
Entrepreneurs Show Local Business Leaders How to Fall in Love with Rural Economy
The keynote speakers at the Economic Regional Development Summit each brought something different to Central Louisiana. CEO and Vice President of Economic Alliance of Snohomish County Garry Clark asks business leaders:. “What’s so important about being in Alexandria? What’s so important about being in Louisiana? Why rural? People want to...
Cleco Power Wise launches LED lighting campaign to assist small businesses, churches
PINEVILLE, La. – Oct. 6, 2022 – In observance of National Energy Awareness Month, Cleco Power Wise™, the company’s energy efficiency program, is offering LED lighting upgrades with no out-of-pocket costs to small commercial accounts as well as churches in its service area. “Converting to LED...
ASH Theatre Retells The Color Purple in Play Production
The Alexandria Senior High Theatre Department is retelling the story of the classic drama, “The Color Purple”. Students worked hard to prepare for these iconic roles. Actor Zalah Vallien says, “And to be able to play Celie, it’s an amazing opportunity for me just to showcase to whoever wants to see it for this community that we really needed this. It’s kinda been hard for me during this whole process to really be Celie because I haven’t gone through anything she’s gone through but knowing the movie and it’s just like, knowing who Celie is and what she’s gone through her whole life, it was kinda crazy and it was hard.”
