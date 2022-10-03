Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
2 Texas men accused of shooting 2 migrants in Hudspeth County re-arrested
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The twin brothers linked to the fatal shooting of a migrant were re-arrested. The men identified as Michael Sheppard and Mark Sheppard, both 60 years old, are expected to appear in front of a judge Wednesday for new bond hearings. Both men turned themselves...
cbs4local.com
CBP officers seize $600K worth of cocaine at Bridge of the Americas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000. The seizure took place on Tuesday, when a 46-year-old male, U.S. citizen arrived from...
cbs4local.com
Woman accused of kidnapping baby previously offered migrant mother ride to bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby allegedly offered the baby's mother, who was a migrant, a ride to the bus station before taking the baby, the federal complaint states. The FBI was notified by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Sept....
cbs4local.com
Woman remembers migrant brother shot, killed in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 spoke with the sister of the migrant who was shot and killed in Hudspeth County last week. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
'I'm dying': Woman shot by twin brothers in Hudspeth County records audio
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant woman who was shot by the twin brothers in Hudspeth County recorded herself after she got shot. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
cbs4local.com
Court filings: DA's office 'associate' impersonated family of Aug. 3 shooting victim
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A local attorney representing the family of Walmart shooting victim Alexander Hoffman accused the El Paso District Attorney’s Office of using Hoffman’s family to help themselves in the case, according to a court filing. The Hoffman family was accused of violating a...
cbs4local.com
FBI: Migrant shot at Ysleta Border Patrol Station was armed with 'edged weapon'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation of El Paso identified a migrant man who was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in east El Paso Tuesday afternoon. The FBI said 33-year-old, Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, a Mexican national, was taken to the hospital and...
cbs4local.com
2 Texas men accused of shooting 2 migrants released from El Paso County Jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two men accused of shooting two migrants in Hudspeth County were released from the El Paso County Jail on Monday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the twin brothers are being held at the Hudspeth County Jail, where one of them used to work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
El Paso CBP officers seize several pounds of narcotics at El Paso ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized several pounds of drugs at El Paso ports of entry in two days. They seized 17.21 pounds of fentanyl, 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 10.75 pounds of cocaine.
cbs4local.com
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 1 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say...
cbs4local.com
Migrant in custody dies after being shot at US Border Patrol station in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting at a U.S. Border Patrol station in east El Paso is under investigation Tuesday afternoon. A migrant who was in custody was shot, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials with the El Paso FBI confirmed the man in custody died...
cbs4local.com
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
Migrants shot in Hudspeth County were from Mexico, Mexican Consulate in El Paso says
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two migrants who were reportedly shot by two men in Hudspeth County were from Mexico, according to The Mexican Consulate in El Paso. Michael and Mark Sheppard were arrested Thursday after authorities said one of them opened fire, killing one man and shooting...
cbs4local.com
Bond reduced for gang member involved in Edith Drive shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left a teen injured in a Lower Valley residential neighborhood appeared for a bond hearing. Dante Angel Favela was arrested in the Summer in connection to a shooting on June 1 in the 100 block...
cbs4local.com
Man barricaded in home after police attempt to serve warrant, Las Cruces PD spokesman says
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man barricaded himself in a home in Las Cruces Tuesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson. Police responded to a trailer home near the 6000 block of Sunny Lane to serve a warrant, the spokesperson said. New Mexico State Police was...
cbs4local.com
Man accused of killing Las Cruces businessman to face another retrial; sentenced to prison
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of killing a Las Cruces businessman Oscar Amezquita in May of 2020 was sentenced on Friday for aggravated burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence charges. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, was found guilty of the charges during his...
cbs4local.com
El Paso DA denies allegations in petition for her removal; looks to recoup legal fees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales submitted a court filing Thursday that includes her response to a petition that calls for her removal. In the filing, Rosales denied the claims made by Omar Carmona who filed the petition. "Petitioner [Carmona] has wholly failed to...
cbs4local.com
One person detained in south central El Paso fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
cbs4local.com
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
cbs4local.com
Teen injured after crash involving semi-truck at Walter Jones & Global Reach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was injured after a crash involving a semitruck at Walter Jones and Global Reach Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. The investigation revealed that a Tan Kia Cardenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was driving eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high rate of speed, according to police.
Comments / 0