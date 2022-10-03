ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

CBP officers seize $600K worth of cocaine at Bridge of the Americas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing seized 55.45 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $600,000. The seizure took place on Tuesday, when a 46-year-old male, U.S. citizen arrived from...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman remembers migrant brother shot, killed in Hudspeth County

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 spoke with the sister of the migrant who was shot and killed in Hudspeth County last week. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Extradition#Port Of Entry#Violent Crime#Cbp
cbs4local.com

1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 1 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

One person detained in south central El Paso fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Teen injured after crash involving semi-truck at Walter Jones & Global Reach

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A teen was injured after a crash involving a semitruck at Walter Jones and Global Reach Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6 p.m. The investigation revealed that a Tan Kia Cardenza driven by 19-year-old Eddie Duran was driving eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane at a high rate of speed, according to police.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy