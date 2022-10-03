Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Sasse, Republican who voted to convict Trump, to depart Congress
Nebraska senator, to take top post at University of Florida, is latest GOP legislator to leave Capitol Hill after voting to impeach in 2021
Why Trump’s last-minute super PAC spending doesn’t go as far
The new super PAC is the latest outside group to face jacked-up prices for ads ahead of the election.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over asylum seeker crisis
On Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and announced an executive order to suspend land use requirements to help the city cope with the influx of people.
Comments / 0