Deputies close drug house, arrest 5 in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people for trafficking methamphetamine in a drug house in Laurens. Deputies said on September 22nd, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Candra Drive. Deputies seized 450 grams of methamphetamine, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow and many other substances. […]
‘Child torture’: 4 arrested after children taken from Spartanburg Co. home
Four children were taken from a Spartanburg County home after deputies said at least one was subjected to what amounted to child torture.
Surveillance video shows hooded burglar breaking into Piedmont restaurant
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Security video caught a man wearing a hood over his face on video as he broke into an Upstate restaurant earlier this. Now, the owner needs your help to track him down. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in at Cancun Mexican Restaurant,...
Missing 6-year-old found safe, Greenwood County deputies say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a missing child has been found safe. Deputies said a search was underway Thursday evening for a 6-year-old near Highland Forrest Drive and Highway 25 South. Within less than 30 minutes, deputies said the child was located and...
Man steals car with dog inside at CVS in Simpsonville, deputies say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a suspect accused of stealing a car with a dog inside on Oct. 1. Deputies said a victim’s 2015 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy at 698 Fairview Road....
Deputies searching for man wanted on multiple charges
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in locating John Antony Creech. Creech is wanted for failure to comply with home incarceration (related to a conviction of burglary). On October 26th, 2021, Creech was sentenced to four years, then suspended to...
Police searching for suspect that broke into warehouse, stole furniture
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole furniture from an Upstate business in September. According to police, the incident occurred during the night of September 9 and 10 when an unknown suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture.
‘Lowlife scum:’ Anderson Co. sheriff has strong words for person behind school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
'Lowlife scum:' Anderson County sheriff reacts to school threat hoax
Person hit and killed on SC-296 in Spartanburg Co. Person hit and killed on SC-296 in Spartanburg Co. FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky has the story. Greenville County leaders push new housing policy to create more affordable options. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
Family asking for more information after man dies in Spartanburg County Detention Center
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The family of a man who died at the Spartanburg County Detention Center wants to know more about what happened. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died on Monday. The Racial Justice Network, along with the family of Lane, gathered in front of the detention center to express […]
Reward increase in fatal shooting in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department announced the increase in reward money Wednesday following a fatal shooting. Police said family members have provided an additional $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest for the death of Leonard Lyles, III. We previously reported that officials and family members offered a $5,000 reward […]
Suspect leaves Greenville Co. store with necklace worth thousands
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a suspect that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, the suspect entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. The suspect was trying on a necklace and left […]
Standoff ends after armed woman barricades herself in Greenville Co. hotel
Deputies were in a standoff Tuesday evening with an armed woman at a Greenville County hotel.
Thousands of dollars in furniture stolen from Greenville warehouse, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thousands of dollars worth of furniture was stolen from a Greenville furniture warehouse, according to police with Greenville County Police Department. Police say that during the night of Sept. 9, to Sept. 10, the suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture belonging to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.
Victim of fatal shooting Wednesday morning identified
The victim in a fatal shooting in the Upstate Wednesday morning has been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 31 year old Jonathan Jerome Taylor died at Greenville Memorial Hospital just after 4AM.
Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing. Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town...
Overnight shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Highway around 3:36 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking […]
Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
