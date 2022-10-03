Watch Barry Keoghan’s Audition For The Riddler In ‘The Batman’ As The Actor Also Lobbies For A ‘Star Wars’ Role

Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Would Love To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
At this point, four phases in, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have enlisted dozens of Hollywood A-listers for the MCU frontlines. And big-name actors want to work for the franchise juggernaut too, but there remain a few names that haven’t yet made their first Marvel appearance. Enter Keanu Reeves. The “John Wick” and “The Matrix” star is a natural fit for MCU, on top of being a diehard fan of Marvel comics. So, if he were to sign on as a Marvel hero in the future, who would Reeves like to play?
‘Werewolf By Night’ Review: Michael Giacchino Opens The Spooky, Supernatural Horror Realm Of The Marvel Universe
Marvel Comics spans a multitude of genres and subgenres beyond traditional superheroes and super geniuses, and over the years, Marvel Studios has tried to explore them all. “Guardians Of The Galaxy” opened up the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the “Thor” films have been able to examine gods and fantasy, “Doctor Strange” movies unlocked the mystical realms, and recent and upcoming characters like Moon Knight, Daredevil, and Blade seem poised to finally unveil the street-level supernatural sub-genre element of Marvel. Adjacent to this category is Marvel’s spooky horror and supernatural territory, which is finally explored in the new Marvel special presentation “Werewolf By Night.”
Adam Sandler Says He’s Discussed A Film Project With ‘TÁR’ Director Todd Field
Adam Sandler is back in the limelight thanks to his latest performance in “Hustle,” which hit Netflix earlier this year in June. Like “Punch Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems” before it, it’s the rare dramatic role for Sandler in a sea of low-grade comedies he typically stars in, and it’s received great press. So, that begs the question: what’s next for the actor? And will it be something that flexes his acting muscles or a role more reminiscent of “Hubie Halloween“?
‘Wakanda Forever’: Dominique Thorne Debuts As Ironheart In Upcoming ‘Black Panther’ Sequel
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters in November to close out Phase 4 of the MCU. But the 30th film in the MCU also sets up the franchise’s future, with Dominique Thorne and her teenage heroine Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, ready to make her debut in the upcoming film. Thorne will lead her own Disney+ series “Ironheart” next year. However, before that, Ironheart helps Wakanda take on Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor in Ryan Coogler‘s sequel to his 2018 film.
Andrew Stanton to Direct Epic Sci-Fi Drama ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ for Searchlight (Exclusive)
Andrew Stanton is returning to the world of live-action moviemaking. The Oscar-winning filmmaker, known for helming Pixar classics WALL-E and Finding Nemo, is set to direct In the Blink of Eye, a sci-fi drama for Searchlight Pictures.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Flashback: Natasha Lyonne Made Her TV Debut on 'Pee-wee's Playhouse'Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne's Production Company Has "Interests Outside of Female-Forward Comedy"'Pam & Tommy,' 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Russian Doll' Editors Explain How They Cut Together Their Most Challenging Scenes Jared Ian Goldman, who counts indie Ingrid Goes West and heady TV series Russian Doll amongst his credits, is...
‘BRZRKR’: Keanu Reeves Says He’s Considering Directing The Upcoming Comic Book Film
It’s been more than a year-and-a-half since the news that Keanu Reeves was developing a film based on his own comic book, “BRZRKR.” Since then, we found out that “The Batman” co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, was involved in crafting the script. However, no announcement has been made about who might direct. And apparently, that might be because Reeves is considering taking on that role himself.
‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya & More Help Elvis Mitchell Tell The Story Of The ’70s Black Film Revolution
“One decade answered the question: what happens to a dream deferred? Does it dry up like a raisin in the sun, or does it explode?” That’s film critic, now filmmaker Elvis Mitchell narrating in his new documentary “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” Mitchell’s new doc, executive produced by David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh, centers on the 1970s Black film revolution and the rise of Blaxploitation in that decade. But what he’s talking about in that quote is the idea of all the burgeoning Black talent that had to wait several decades to get their due in the 1970s.
‘Andor’: Fiona Shaw Talks Social Realism In ’Star Wars’ & Whether She Returns To The Rebels Struggle [The Rogue Ones Podcast]
‘The Rogue Ones: A Star Wars Andor Podcast’ returns with hosts Mike DeAngelo and The Playlist’s Editor-In-Chief, Rodrigo Perez. As with the previous episodes, each week, our hosts will recap and review the latest “Andor” episode and welcome cast members and creatives from the show to discuss all things “Andor” and all the intrigue and machination of the “Star Wars” galaxy.
‘The Lair’ Trailer: Director Neil Marshall’s Latest Film Pits Soldiers Against An Alien Enemy
“When they rise, the fight begins” is the tagline for “The Lair,” a forthcoming horror film from director Neil Marshall. Starring Charlotte Kirk, “The Lair” centers on Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Kirk), who is shot down over Afghanistan. She finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons, and inside, she discovers something half human, half alien that is reawakened. Of course, as silly as this all sounds, there are two things to keep in mind. The first is that Marshall is responsible for bringing audiences “The Descent” in 2005, with the cave-set nightmare, remembered as one of the better horror films from the first decade of this century.
‘Amsterdam’: Christian Bale Says He Wants To Work With David O. Russell Again After Third Collaboration Together
“Amsterdam,” David O. Russell‘s first movie in seven years, hits theaters on Friday, and it’s his third team-up with Christian Bale. And IndieWire reports if things go Bale and Russell’s way, Bale hopes the new film will be one of many more collaborations between actor and director.
‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Is A Soldier Grappling With PTSD In Apple’s New Fall Drama
It’s been nearly three years since the Jennifer Lawrence-starring drama “Causeway” shot, the pandemic didn’t help, but now, the Apple TV+ film is finally coming out and the first trailer has arrived. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, Oscar-winning Lawrence plays Lynsey, a military engineer who has returned...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Trailer: Mike White’s HBO Smash Hit Returns For A New Installment At A New Resort On October 30
HBO knew they had a critical hit when they released “The White Lotus” last July, but they probably didn’t expect it to end up being the most-awarded series at the Emmys this year. Mike White‘s limited series cleaned up at the awards ceremony last month, notching Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, among others. Good thing that the next installment of episodes is right around the corner, just in time for the 75th Emmys next year.
‘Megalopolis’: Chloe Fineman, Dustin Hoffman & More Join Stacked Cast In Francis Ford Coppola’s New Film
Francis Ford Coppola is betting big with his upcoming film, “Megalopolis.” Not only is the film going to cost a reported $100 to produce, but the filmmaker is actually footing most of the bill himself. So, to help bring his passion project to life, he continues to add to his already massive cast.
‘Super Mario Bros’ Trailer: Nintendo’s Favorite Sons Return In New Animated Feature Starring Chris Pratt
While major films based on video games used to be a dicey proposition, they’re becoming something of an industry staple. Since the financial success of projects like “Detective Pikachu” (2019) and “Sonic the Hedgehog” (2020) shattered the glass ceiling, various studios have greenlit plans for movies and TV shows based on Dungeons & Dragons, MegaMan, Pac-Man, and more.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Stars In AMC’s Supernatural Expansion Of Its Anne Rice Universe
AMC has gone all in on Anne Rice. Since its 2020 acquisition of the author’s iconic catalog – including both “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series and the more famous “The Vampire Chronicles” series – the network has already renewed “Interview with the Vampire” for a second season on the heels of its acclaimed October 2 debut.
16 Movies To See In October: ‘Tár,’ ‘Aftersun,’ ‘Amsterdam,’ ‘Banshees’ & More
Despite being months and months away from when we should be revving up the Oscar chats, we’re officially in the season when people start them early. While September was a big month for film festivals, October continues the trend with ones such as the New York Film Festival as we continue to seek out the gems and buzzy options. This month sees the release of some of the buzziest films of the past few months, with returns from directors such as Claire Denis and David O’Russell, as well as a star-focused role for Cate Blanchett in Todd Field’s first film in over a decade.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson To Lead The Cast Of HBO Max Spinoff Series
While Denis Villeneuve is off in the desert working on “Dune: Part Two,” it appears that HBO Max is moving full steam ahead with its first spinoff series, “Dune: The Sisterhood.” After months of development, we now know the two of the actors who will be leading the cast.
‘TÁR’: Todd Field Talks Working With Cate Blanchett, Lost Projects & Being OK With Never Directing A Feature Again [Interview]
While it was always his ambition to be a filmmaker, twenty, thirty years ago, director Todd Field was known as an actor, working with Penelope Spheeris, Nicole Holofcener, Jan de Bont, and even Stanley Kubrick in “Eyes Wide Shut” (1999). That quickly changed in 2001; Field’s directorial debut, “In The Bedroom,” would earn five Academy Award nominations, including two for Field for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. “Little Children” followed in 2006, earning three more Oscar nominations, including another Adapted Screenplay writing nomination for Field.
Harris Dickinson Navigates The ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ [Interview]
“It’s only downhill, for me isn’t?” That was Harris Dickinson’s cheeky response when asked about what it was like to star in a Palme d’Or winning film so early in his career. That film, Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” has been something of a lightning rod since its Cannes premiere and, frankly, is likely another stepping stone for the increasingly in-demand British actor.
Tony Gilroy Almost Made A Cheaper Version Of ‘Michael Clayton’ With Alec Baldwin & Ben Kingsley
Tony Gilroy enjoys the Hollywood spotlight on him as the showrunner of “Andor,” its first season presently airing on Disney+. And that’s how some moviegoers may know him best, as the man behind the “Star Wars” series and the script/reshoots of 2016’s “Rogue One,” which first introduced Cassian Andor’s character. But Gilroy is so much more than a man involved in “Star Wars.” While others may know him as the screenwriter behind the “Jason Bourne” films, what Gilroy should be best known for is his 2007 film “Michael Clayton.”
