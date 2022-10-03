Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzzBethany Beach, DE
New Jersey's Antique Alley is Filled with TreasuresTravel MavenCape May County, NJ
Visiting Maryland? Classic Local Dishes You Have to TryKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
WTOP
Where’s the beach? Ian washed away lots of Mid-Atlantic sand
The damage from Hurricane Ian was obviously the worst by far in Florida, but the storm had an impact in the D.C. area, swallowing up and washing away lots of sand at some of the region’s favorite beaches. In Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach, which saw a nor’easter erode much of...
WMDT.com
Bull on the Beach closes doors on OC boardwalk, potential for a possible relocation
OCEAN CITY, Md.- There’s been a series of community staples closing their doors in Ocean City. Now, another will be added to the list who’s called the boardwalk home for over four decades: Bull on The Beach. Owner Phil Houck says the lease was not renewed as he...
WMDT.com
Endless Summer Cruisin event rolls back to Ocean City, organizers expect big crowds
OCEAN CITY, Md.- All roads are leading to Ocean City this weekend as the 25th annual Endless Summer Cruisin event is rolling back to the resort town. The event will include several car shows and vendors lined at the convention center and inlet parking lots. Organizers say that registrations have...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022
This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Dispatch
Ocean City Offers Help To Pop-Up Rally’s New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While Ocean City was spared the brunt of the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event last month, resort officials are reaching out to the New Jersey community that has apparently become the new destination. For years, the last week in September has been known for the disturbing...
Cape Gazette
Schellville undergoing major expansion
With opening night for Schellville’s Enchanted Winter Celebration about six weeks away, construction workers and decoration designers have been busy for weeks getting the Christmas wonderland ready for its 28-night season. And the 2022 season will bring some major upgrades and additions to the popular holiday destination. The expansion will allow for 30% to 40% more people to attend.
WMDT.com
Snow Hill transfer station to close temporarily for renovations
SNOW HILL, Md. – Starting November 7th, the Snow Hill Home Owner Convenience Center will be closed to the public for approximately 90 days while repairs and upgrades are made to the facility. We’re told the center’s existing wooden bulkheads have reached the end of their life and will...
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Under Contract - Beautiful home in Wolfe Pointe
A beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Looks to Dress Up More Homes With “Bump-Outs”
They are called “bump-outs” – decorative features placed above windows or doors to dress up the larger, upscale homes that are now common in Sea Isle City. They are considered far more attractive than just having an expanse of long, blank exterior walls on a house. Sea...
delawarepublic.org
Ocean Aviation Flight Academy expands from OC, MD to Georgetown's Delaware Coastal Airport
A flight training operation in Ocean City, Maryland has expanded to Delaware. Ocean Aviation Flight Academy opened a new flight training facility at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Michael Freed is the founder and president of Ocean Aviation. "We've based flight instructors and aircraft up there and it's really just...
WBOC
Ocean City Roads Effected by Coastal Flooding
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Several roads in downtown Ocean City were underwater due to coastal flooding. Some of the worst areas were 2nd street, 7th street, and parts of Philadelphia Avenue. Coastal flooding is just another issue caused by Hurricane Ian, which has already caused beach erosion, moved a lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING~3418 MCCOLLEY RD~MILFORD
3418 McColley Road, Milford, DE 19963 ~ Peace and solitude awaits you on this 1.6 acre property that's surrounded by farmland preservation. This chic farmhouse style home has beautifully exposed beams, stone fireplace, wrap around porch, large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space! Next to the kitchen you can enjoy a large living room with beautiful views looking out into the fields with so much natural light. Primary bedroom is spacious with large primary bath and walk in closets! Step outside this home to a oversized 2 car garage perfect for large vehicles! Enjoy walks on Slaughter Beach and kayaking, paddle boarding and more through the Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge all within 4 miles to a public boat ramp that allows access to the Delaware Bay within 2 minutes drive from the home. Contact us today to schedule your private tour!
WDEL 1150AM
Route 1 reopened between Dewey and Bethany after Ian-related flooding recedes
Delaware Route 1 between Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach reopened overnight after high water from the Rehoboth Bay crossed the highway just south of Dewey early Monday evening. DelDOT responded to Keybox Road just before 5:00 p.m., and reported water beginning to pond on both sides of Route 1. As...
Cape Gazette
Southern Delaware Food, Wine and Music Festival draws large crowd
The remnants of Hurricane Ian might have been blowing outside Oct. 1, but that didn’t stop hundreds of guests from enjoying the seventh annual Southern Delaware Wine, Food and Music Festival. The event featured food from dozens of restaurants, roughly 80 craft beers and cocktails, bands, a wine wall,...
WMDT.com
Unity Square: What the future of downtown Salisbury will look like
SALISBURY, MD- A new look for downtown Salisbury is fully approved, funded, and set for a groundbreaking before the year’s end. The Unity Square project will transform the downtown Salisbury parking lot into a walkable park, with greenery, picnic tables, and a more people-forward space compared to the current car-centric design according to Greater Salisbury Committee President Mike Dunn.
WMDT.com
Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials announce departure cancellations due to weather
LEWES, Del. – Due to high winds and conditions on the Delaware Bay, Cape May – Lewes Ferry officials have canceled several departures for today, October 3rd. The 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. departures from Cape May, NJ have been canceled, while the 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 2:45 p.m. departures from Lewes have been canceled.
seaislenews.com
Storm Update From Sea Isle City
This weather statement was issued by Sea Isle City’s Office of Emergency Management:. As we continue to feel the effects from Ian, we can expect continued gusty winds, rain, and moderate tidal flooding. Today’s high tide of concern will occur at approximately 4.30 p.m. Flood waters are expected to...
Watch as Massive Wave Crashes Over North Wildwood NJ Sea Wall [VIDEO]
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch below as water from the...
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
Comments / 0