Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
LWV forum to tackle ‘misinformation’ about The Villages fire district referendum
The League of Women Voters The Villages/Tri-County will host a forum to tackle “misinformation” about the upcoming referendum on the formation of an Independent Special Fire Control District in the Sumter County portion of The Villages. Fire Chief Edmund Cain and Deputy Chief Jim Goodworth of The Villages...
villages-news.com
Representing the Developer or the residents?
This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article. Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?
villages-news.com
POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House
The Property Owners’ Association of The Villages has announced its endorsement in the race for the Florida House of Representatives. The POA has endorsed Ash Marwah in District 52, over his Republican rival John Temple. “Marwah is a former small business owner in road and bridge construction and design....
villages-news.com
The Villages Early Childhood Center teacher honored with Red Apple Award
A teacher at The Villages Early Childhood Center has been honored with a Red Apple Award by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties. Brandy Locklin was presented with the award on Wednesday in honor of World Teacher Day. She was selected for the award in Sumter County. Her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Magistrate approves zoning change to pave way for high-density housing development
A special magistrate has approved a zoning change to pave the way for a high-density housing development in Wildwood. The zoning change for Commander’s Pointe won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt in a hearing Tuesday afternoon at Wildwood City Hall. She gave the project a favorable recommendation which will be passed onto the Wildwood City Commission.
villages-news.com
Barbara Ann Chaitin
Barbara Ann Chaitin, M.D., 70, The Villages, Florida passed away on September 30, 2022. Barbara was born on April 17, 1952 in Queens, New York to her parents Horace Chaitin, M.D, and June (Opolinsky) Chaitin. Barbara was an expert pathologist and was board certified and specialized in Anatomic Pathology and...
villages-news.com
PWAC will get update on walking path criticized for cost and narrow width
The Project Wide Advisory Committee will receive an update on a walking path which has been criticized for its cost and its narrow width. PWAC members will receive the update on the Lake Miona Walking Trail during a meeting set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
villages-news.com
The Villages District Office offers update on hurricane debris collection
Storm-related debris collection and yard waste are being picked up as part of the regular collection schedule by Sumter Sanitation, therefore it may take some time to pick up all storm-related debris. Debris and yard waste from Hurricane Ian should be bundled as a resident would typical yard waste. Tree...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Robert Thomas Bryan
Robert Thomas Bryan, 91, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 18, 2022 at Trinity Springs in Oxford, Florida. Bob was born in Seneca, South Carolina to John William and Clara Sue (Wilbanks) Bryan on June 14, 1931. Bob graduated from Seneca High School where he was selected to play in the first North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine bowl football game. He attended Clemson University and was also a member of the football team.
villages-news.com
Linda Sue Robacker
Linda Sue (Williams, Sorensen) Robacker a caring wife, sister, step-mother, teacher and friend passed away on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She was...
villages-news.com
Hammock Oaks builder wants to expedite Rolling Acres Road improvements
The builder behind an enormous project is eager to expedite improvements to Rolling Acres Road. Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban-Regional Planners told the Lady Lake Commission on Monday that the Kolter Group, the developer of the Hammock Oaks project, is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of Rolling Acres Road. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months. Beliveau is representing Kolter on the Hammock Oaks project.
villages-news.com
Vernon L. “Pete” Ludwig
Vernon L. “Pete” Ludwig, 79 of The Villages, Florida passed in glory on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Pete was born on June 28, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Thurman and Hazel Bender Ludwig. Having spent his formative years around the Newville and Butler, Indiana areas, as an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa
A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
villages-news.com
Sumter County Animal Services to join in mega adoption event
Sumter County Animal Services and other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties will come together at the Pasco County Fairgrounds, 36722 State Road 52, Dade City, for a three-day Mega Pet Adoption Event. Combined, these shelters will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs for free!
villages-news.com
Emiko Yonamine Lewis
Emiko Yonamine Lewis, age 87, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She was born March 10, 1935 to the late Kiyoshi and Akiyo. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 58 years, Ralph W. Lewis; children, Ralph Yoshihito and Donna Kunimoto (Gregg); grandchildren, David and Allison as well as numerous other extended family members and friends.
villages-news.com
Larry Ray Redwine
Larry Ray Redwine, 73, left this world on September 18, 2022 at his home in The Villages, Florida after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in 1948, Larry grew up in Huber Heights, Ohio and was a graduate of Wayne High School. Larry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps...
villages-news.com
Villager completes anger management after attack at postal station
A Village of Fenney woman has completed anger management after attacking a fellow Villager at a postal station. Roberta Ann Kirby, 68, has completed 12 hours of anger management and 40 hours of community service as part of a deal aimed at allowing her to escape prosecution on a charge of battery.
villages-news.com
John F. Collins Jr.
John (Jack) F. Collins Jr. died in The Villages, Florida, on September 27, 2022, at age 85, after a brief illness. Jack was born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 11, 1937, and attended Brooklyn Preparatory High School. He graduated from Mepham High School in Bellmore, New York. Jack served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Boston and Navy Reserves. He was a Regional Claims Manager for Avis in Garden City, New York. He raised his family in Merrick, New York, and after retirement, moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2003 with his wife of 46 years, Michelle Collins.
villages-news.com
Jean Brossart
Jean Brossart, 92, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 28, 2022. Jean was born to Alice and Edward Evans on April 20, 1930 in Owensville, Ohio, the second of six children. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Brossart on May 2, 1953. They were blessed with five children, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
villages-news.com
Villagers will take stage this month in several benefit performances
Fall in The Villages, is a season of costumes, celebrations, giving and – maybe – peace. At least it looks that way for these upcoming events:. On Sunday at 6 p.m. in Laurel Manor, the Village Sweeties Chapter of the Sweet Potato Queens hosts a formal masquerade ball to benefit Forward Paths. The non-profit organization helps young people who age out of the foster care system.
Comments / 0