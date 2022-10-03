ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

How to Say "No" to a Narcissist

People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists lack the capacity for empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Not Every Emotional Abuser Is a Narcissist

Many, but not all, emotional abusers have a personality disorder. Borderline personality disorder and narcissistic personality disorder are frequently linked to emotional abuse. Some relationships can even become mutually abusive if someone with a borderline personality disorder pushes their partner to their limit. I began a discussion about the connection...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions

Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Contact With Toxic Parents: Ambivalence Reigns

Advice columns are full of letters from readers about relationships with toxic parents. Writers who justify a decision to cut off their parents still seem to show a lot of ambivalence about the decision. Cutting off an abusive parent is better than continued abuse, but those are not the only...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
#The Emotions#Emotional Contagion#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
psychologytoday.com

Why Learning From Our Emotions Requires Resisting Talk of Diagnoses

Being open and listening to our emotions presupposes they have something valuable to say to us and about us. And they do. Yet, as suggested by the rash of self-diagnosing, many seem eager to adopt the flat, homogenous language of symptoms and disorders. This abstract language displaces our rich emotion...
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Ann

A Narcissist Thrives On Smearing Their Victims. Here's Why.

When things ended with my narcissistic ex, I thought that I was going to be able to simply walk away and that it would be a relatively normal break-up. At that moment I was completely naive to the fact that there was a storm brewing that had begun before I decided to end the abusive and toxic relationship.
psychologytoday.com

Effects of Gaslighting on Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder

Gaslighting is hurtful to others and destructive to relationships. Gaslighting is particularly hurtful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Targets of gaslighting can protect themselves by identifying gaslighting and not taking it personally. Being the target of gaslighting is a painful experience for everybody, but individuals with symptoms of borderline...
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

8 Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in a Relationship—Plus, What To Do About It

In a perfect world, whenever you enter into a romantic relationship, it would be with someone who is loving and who has your best interests at heart. While that can certainly be the case, it's also possible that you could unsuspectingly end up in a relationship with a narcissist, even if the partner in question seems like the real deal in the beginning of your courtship. With this in mind, it's crucial that you learn the signs of narcissistic abuse to look out for.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

