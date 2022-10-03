Afternoon Addition: New York is 4th largest wine producer in US, but the city prefers it from France

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Anna Delvey, fake heiress, released from prison and banned from social mediaSara BNew York City, NY
Gothamist.com
Here are New York City's newest Michelin star restaurants
Nineteen New York restaurants snagged new Michelin stars in this year's guide according to the company's annual New York guide released Thursday. Another 18 restaurants were awarded "Bib Gourmands," a designation for noteworthy, affordable eats.
Gothamist.com
‘We need to be given hope’: What Puerto Rican and Latino political power means in New York City
Some call Puerto Rico New York City's sixth borough. While it is only an unofficial, figurative title, it speaks to the deep relationship between our region and the island. New York is home to one of the largest populations of Puerto Ricans on the mainland U.S. There are more than 1.5 million Puerto Ricans in New York and New Jersey.
Gothamist.com
NYC orders $4 million McKinsey study on whether trash piles would be better inside containers
New York's long-stalled plans to test the use of containers to eliminate the daily mountains of trash bags on sidewalks are gaining momentum, with the city commissioning a multimillion-dollar study and two of the biggest property owners launching garbage bin pilot programs.
Gothamist.com
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?
At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state's first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that's been assembling over the past several months.
Gothamist.com
Extra Extra: NYC restaurant workers say restaurants aren't that great right now
Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where Gothamist has a new boss! Here's what else is happening:. The NYPD is officially done with sedans and is now relying on Ford Explorer squad SUVs as it transitions to...
Gothamist.com
10 years after Hurricane Sandy hit NYC, memories come flooding back
Hurricane Sandy will go down in history as one of Mother Nature's most surprising attacks on waterfront communities in the tristate area. When the storm hit the region in late October 2012, it turned streets into rivers and basements into swimming pools. In New York City, the disaster killed more than 40 people and caused billions of dollars in damages.
Gothamist.com
Lincoln Center opens a renovated hall with a tribute to the neighborhood it displaced
Nestled between West End and Columbus Avenues from 58th to 70th Street, the neighborhood known as San Juan Hill inspired some of the setting for "West Side Story." It was where pianist James P. Johnson introduced a dance called the Charleston, which would go on to sweep the country. It's where "Shuffle Along," a musical with an all-Black creative team, debuted before going on to dazzle audiences on Broadway. And for years, San Juan Hill simply was home for a lot of people.
Gothamist.com
Luxury developer must pay $3M for shorting workers: AG James
A luxury developer in Queens and Brooklyn that benefited from a controversial tax break will pay $3 million to settle claims that it shorted building workers on their pay, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday. Heatherwood Properties was...
Gothamist.com
Mayor Adams declares state of emergency in NYC over growing migrant crisis
Mayor Eric Adams on Friday declared a state of emergency over the ongoing influx of migrants, saying New York City is reaching its "limit" on a crisis that he estimated would cost taxpayers $1 billion by the end of year.
Gothamist.com
Early Addition: Phil Murphy is 'disgusted' by the alleged abuse within the women's soccer team he co-owns
Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Anna Delvey is being released from ICE detention. Here's what else is happening:. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he's read "enough of" the report about the abuse allegations against...
Gothamist.com
Gothamist unveils new website, larger vision for combined WNYC newsroom
We're excited to unveil a redesigned look for Gothamist today, right on the eve of its 20th anniversary. Among the first things you'll notice are more stories on the page, a new logo, and streamlined navigation. We...
Gothamist.com
Early Addition: Bus drivers worry that open strollers are going to cause some fights
Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where Howard Stern is exhausted after his first night out in two and a half years. Here's what else is happening:. A new bill in the City Council would deputize all...
Gothamist.com
NYC officials announce plans to hire counselors, violence interrupters to address school violence
As fears about local violence and mass shootings leave many parents worried for their children's safety, New York City officials announced Thursday that they are hiring violence interrupters, mentors, and other community members to help keep students safe.
Gothamist.com
A decade after Sandy, volunteer historians restore a Queens neighborhood's lost memories
It all started with an old film reel of Jackie Robinson, found in the wreckage of a Breezy Point house a couple of days after 350 other homes were leveled by floods and fire in a single night during Hurricane Sandy.
Gothamist.com
Number of homeless adults in NYC shelters sets new record by the day
There are more homeless adults living in the city shelter system than at any time since 2013 and the record-high number will likely be broken again. City data also shows that the record for the total number of...
Gothamist.com
MTA faces $4.6 billion budget gap in just 4 years: state comptroller
The MTA's internal projections forecasting a $2.5 billion deficit in 2025 may actually underestimate the agency's dire financial future, according to a new analysis by the state comptroller. With ridership levels still far below pre-pandemic levels and...
Gothamist.com
Brooklyn mom indicted in drowning deaths of her 3 children on Coney Island
A Brooklyn woman is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison for allegedly drowning her three children in the ocean near their Coney Island home last month, officials said on Thursday. Brooklyn resident Erin Merdy, 30, was...
Gothamist.com
Man accused of stabbing FDNY lieutenant arraigned on murder charge
The Astoria man accused of the unprovoked killing of a veteran emergency medical worker was arraigned on murder and weapons charges in New York Supreme Court in Queens, Thursday morning. If convicted, 34-year-old Peter Zisopoulos could spend the...
Gothamist.com
Shots fired in downtown Brooklyn near NYU MetroTech Center campus
Shots were fired Tuesday morning in downtown Brooklyn near NYU's MetroTech Center campus, according to police and campus safety officials. Gunshots were heard in the vicinity of 2 MetroTech Center just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, according...
Gothamist.com
Cop car hits pedestrians during Bronx pursuit, leaving 10 injured
Ten people were injured after a cop lost control of an NYPD cruiser in the Bronx on Thursday, jumping the curb and hitting pedestrians on the sidewalk, officials said. At a news conference at the scene of the...
