Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Markets Insider

A soaring US dollar will force the Fed to pivot away from its interest rate hikes, but that won't be enough to prevent an earnings recession, Morgan Stanley says

The Federal Reserve will likely follow in the Bank of England's footsteps and pivot, according to Morgan Stanley. The bank said global US dollar liquidity is now in the "danger zone where bad stuff happens." But stock investors shouldn't be too excited by any Fed pivot because an earnings recession...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher As Dow Jumps 550 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 550 points on Tuesday. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 1.90% to 30,050.95 while the NASDAQ rose 2.49% to 11,084.45. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.15% to 3,757.54. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
WDBO

Stocks slump as Wall Street’s big rally fades, yields rise

Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases

U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
The Independent

Global stock markets rally on global optimism

Global stock exchanges rallied on Tuesday amid a flurry of optimism which sent the pound up to two-week highs.The FTSE 100 in London rose back above 7,000 as a 178-point rise left it at 7,086 points.The 2.6% rise was the best performance for the index since June, but it is still far off recent highs after a sell-off sparked by the Government’s mini-budget.The pound continued its rebound from its recent malaise, hitting a high of almost 1.145 dollars on the day. Shortly after markets closed in London it had risen by more than 1% on the day.“The pound has continued...
The Associated Press

Hong Kong shares soar 5%, leading Asian market gains

TOKYO (AP) — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 5% on Wednesday as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. New Zealand’s share benchmark rose 0.7% after its central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate to 3.5%, saying inflation remained too high and labor scarce. The half-point rate hike was the fifth in a row made by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand since February. Statistics New Zealand said inflation was running at 7.3% and unemployment at 3.3%. The rate hike came on the same day the government announced its finances were in better shape than forecast. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 5.3% to 17,988.86, catching up with gains elsewhere as markets reopened following a holiday Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remained closed for a holiday.
