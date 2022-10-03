ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian

JERUSALEM (AP) — The severed head and decapitated torso of a 25-year-old Palestinian were discovered on the side of a road in the occupied West Bank, police said Friday, confirming gruesome details of a killing that shocked Palestinian society. But accounts that the victim, Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh, was a...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy