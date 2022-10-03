ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were captured taking selfies after canceling their divorce

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were recently captured sitting on a bench outside Trader Joe’s in Calabasas. The pair were very casual and appeared to take a few selfies before heading off.

Stallone rocked a pair of black shorts with a blue t-shirt and sneakers, while his wife wore a pair of blue jeans, a khaki t-shirt, and white sneakers.

Following a 25-year marriage, Flavin had filed for divorce after Sylvester was spotted covering up a big tattoo on his arm of her face, replacing it with an image of his dog. Now it seems their relationship is going strong, and they might not be divorcing after all.

And while the filing of the divorce happened after the tattoo incident, Jennifer previously said that had not been the reason for the split. She claimed during the filing that the relationship was “irretrievably broken” and that she was ready to end their 25-year marriage, accusing the actor of hiding assets.

Sylvester Stallone covers another tattoo dedicated to soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin share sweet moment amid reconciliation rumors

Sylvester Stallone shares photos of “wonderful” times with Jennifer Flavin amid divorce

“The Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the documents read.

However Stallone’s legal team responded to the accusation, stating that he has “not engaged” in the behavior described by his wife, agreeing to the fact that the marriage is “irretrievably broken” and agreeing to the petition made by his wife of restoring her maiden name.

#Selfies#Divorcing#Tattoos
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
CELEBRITIES
