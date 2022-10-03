ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp extends suspension of gasoline tax again

By Dave Williams | Capitol Beat
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQ7B3_0iKTNLqg00

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline tax Monday, a reprieve the state can afford due to a bulging budget surplus.

The latest extension runs through Nov. 11.

The governor also extended a state of emergency for the supply chain he first ordered back in April.

While Kemp has extended both the gas tax suspension and supply chain state of emergency several times during the last six months, he warned this time might be different.

As Georgia’s neighboring states of Florida and South Carolina continue recovery efforts following the severe damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week, the Southeast could experience further supply chain issues and higher demand on fuel supplies, Kemp said.

“While Georgia was largely spared the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, Florida and South Carolina endured both significant destruction and flooding,” he said.

“As we both pray for these neighbors in need and send resources and volunteers to aid in their recovery, we’re also bracing for the impact on already strained supply chains and prices at the gas pump that are already too high.”

Since the temporary suspension of the gasoline tax was implemented last March amid soaring pump prices nationwide, Georgia’s average price for gas has remained one of the lowest in the nation. Currently, a gallon of regular gas is costing Georgians about 62 cents below the national average, according to AAA .

Without the tax being collected, Georgians have saved about $800 million in fuel costs over that same period.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service , a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

The post Kemp extends suspension of gasoline tax again appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Judge: Georgia Abortion law challenge will be heard before Election Day

A court will hear oral arguments in the new state constitutional challenge of Georgia’s strict abortion law later this month. On Wednesday, a Fulton County judge shot down a request by the state to delay the case until after the consequential Nov. 8 midterms. Lawyers representing the state filed a motion in September to “cancel” or “postpone” […] The post Judge: Georgia Abortion law challenge will be heard before Election Day appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force

The Reproductive Health Care Access task force first met in August under guidance from President Biden and Vice President Harris to craft federal responses to “protect access to reproductive health care services and defend women’s fundamental rights.” The task force is co-chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and the Director of the […] The post Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UPDATE: Atlanta to feel little impact as Hurricane Ian set to make second landfall in South Carolina

8:45 p.m. Update, Sept. 29The National Hurricane Center is predicting a reenergized Ian to make landfall on the South Carolina coast on Friday around 2 p.m. With winds sustained at 75 mph, Ian reformed into a hurricane after its devastating trek across Florida. Storm surge is expected between 4 to 7 feet from Edisto Beach […] The post UPDATE: Atlanta to feel little impact as Hurricane Ian set to make second landfall in South Carolina appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama going back to the 1990s. […] The post Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
HALL COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian

Gov. Brian P. Kemp has issued a state of emergency order for all counties in Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact later in the week. As the storm moves through the state beginning on Friday and exiting on Sunday, heavy rainfall and damaging winds will be possible throughout Georgia. The state of emergency will […] The post State of emergency issued for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Ian appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Above the Waterline: Electric school buses offer better health, cost-savings & energy efficiency

After a far too typical southern summer of hot, dry weeks interspersed with intense storms, fall has arrived in all its glory. Humidity levels have finally dropped. Leaves are turning yellow, brown, red, and orange—as chlorophyll in tree leaves breaks down with cooler temperatures and shorter days, no longer absorbing sunlight for the magic of […] The post Above the Waterline: Electric school buses offer better health, cost-savings & energy efficiency appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Walker denies paying for 2009 abortion, vows to sue over story

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker, a staunch opponent of abortion, is denying a media report that he paid for an abortion for a girlfriend in 2009. But his son reacted to Walker’s response to the story The Daily Beast posted on its website Monday by calling his father on Twitter a liar and hypocrite. […] The post Walker denies paying for 2009 abortion, vows to sue over story appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Local teachers earn recognition for dedication

Two local teachers are being recognized for their hard work and dedication to Georgia’s Pre-K classrooms. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) has named Georgia’s Pre-K Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. The Teachers of the Year are: Shannon Gibson from Baldwin Elementary School in Norcross and Alaina Jones from Akers Academy […] The post Local teachers earn recognition for dedication appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy