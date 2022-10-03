ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Explains Why Erling Haaland Is Not As Good As Prime Lionel Messi

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

Messi hit his prime in the 2011/12 season when he recorded 73 goals in 60 appearances - a rate of 1.22 goals per game.

Pep Guardiola said that Erling Haaland was born to score goals after watching him hit his third hat-trick in eight Premier League games.

Haaland's hat-trick for Manchester City in Sunday's 6-3 win over Manchester United means the 22-year-old striker has now scored his first 14 Premier League goals at a rate of 1.75 per game.

If he were to continue scoring at that rate for a whole season then Haaland would end the campaign with 66 goals. The current Premier League record is 34.

"The quality we have alongside him helps him score, but what he is doing I didn't teach him," Guardiola told ManCity.com on Sunday.

"He has incredible instincts. It comes from his mum and dad. He was born with that."

Haaland is not the first relentless scorer that Guardiola has worked with during his managerial career.

Pep Guardiola pictured (left) giving instructions to Lionel Messi during a Barcelona match in 2011

Guardiola managed Barcelona for four seasons between 2008 and 2012. During those four seasons, Lionel Messi scored 211 goals in 219 club games across all competitions.

Haaland could post similar numbers if he stays fit this season but he is not yet at the level achieved by a prime Messi, according to Guardiola.

Responding to a post-match question comparing the two players, Guardiola explained: "The difference, Erling needs maybe all his mates, you know to do it. When they arrive it is unbelievable.

"[But] Messi had the ability for himself to do it."

The Independent

Barcelona executive hints at Lionel Messi return next summer

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has hinted that a Lionel Messi return could be on the cards next summer, suggesting that the “doors are always open” for the Argentina star.Messi departed the club last summer after more than two decades in Catalonia, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after financial difficulties left him unable to sign a new deal with Barcelona.The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal in the French capital which runs until June 2023, when he could again become a free agent.Speculation has therefore grown that Messi might consider returning to Barcelona, now under the management of long-time teammate...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane backs Karim Benzema to win this year's Ballon d'Or after his superb season for Real Madrid... with the Bayern Munich star claiming the French striker 'easily deserves' to clinch the award

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane has claimed Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema 'easily deserves' to win this year's Ballon d'Or. Mane and Benzema are among the nominees for the prestigious award, with the winner due to be announced at a glittering ceremony in Paris on October 17. The Senegal forward,...
SOCCER
