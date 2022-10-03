After three wins in three matches, Graham Potter's new regime has invigorated Chelsea, and the Blues seem to be getting up a head of steam after an impressive performance in Europe on Wednesday. Wolves, however, are languishing in the relegation zone, with just a single win to their name this season. Not the best timing, then, for a trip to Stamford Bridge. Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO