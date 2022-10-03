Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo offered Man Utd transfer exit with Galatasaray set to go all out to land star in January
CRISTIANO RONALDO could be offered an exit route from Manchester United by Galatasaray, according to reports. The Red Devils forward, 37, was heavily linked with a transfer in the summer but, after showdown talks, stayed put at Old Trafford. However, he has been "p***ed off" with his bit-part role under...
England vs USA Women: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for HUGE Wembley clash
ENGLAND's heroic Lionesses host USA at Wembley tonight in nothing short of a mammoth clash. All eyes will be on the mouth-watering friendly as England return to the sold-out stadium for the first time since their Euro 2022 triumph to face the World Champions. England boss Sarinna Wiegman said: "The...
SkySports
Napoli thrash Ajax with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid suffering defeats - Champions League round-up
Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win at 10-man Ajax in the Champions League. Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.
TechRadar
Chelsea vs Wolves live stream: how to watch the Premier League
After three wins in three matches, Graham Potter's new regime has invigorated Chelsea, and the Blues seem to be getting up a head of steam after an impressive performance in Europe on Wednesday. Wolves, however, are languishing in the relegation zone, with just a single win to their name this season. Not the best timing, then, for a trip to Stamford Bridge. Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Wolves live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.
RELATED PEOPLE
TechRadar
Newcastle vs Brentford live stream: how to watch Premier League online from anywhere
Newcastle and Brentford served up a six-goal thriller the last time they met at St James' Park and, with Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney set to line-up on the same pitch for the first time since the Bees striker displaced Wilson in the England setup, there may be a slight edge to proceedings. Read on to find out how to watch a Newcastle vs Brentford live stream and catch the Premier League online, no matter where you are.
TechRadar
How to watch Made in Chelsea - watch every season online from anywhere
Dramatic dinner parties, love triangles, awkward silences and a heavy dose of privilege, reality TV show Made in Chelsea has now been a fixture on British TV screens for over a decade. Showcasing the lives of London’s young wealthy elite, the "scripted reality" docusoap won a prestigious BAFTA award in 2013 and has made household names of its biggest stars. You can watch all 23 season of the show online and for free. Read on to discover how to watch Made in Chelsea online and streamy every episode from anywhere in the world.
TechRadar
NHL streaming 2022/23: how to watch every hockey game live from anywhere
Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche crushed the competition last season, but some serious moving and shaking may have shifted the balance of power for the new campaign. No team has seen bigger changes than the Calgary Flames, who are being hotly tipped as Stanley Cup contenders, but don't write off the Tampa Bay Lightning just yet. Follow our guide for all your NHL streaming needs wherever you are during the 2022/23 season, including details for fans without cable in the US.
NHL・
CBS Sports
How to watch Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Salzburg will be playing Dinamo Zagreb at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Red Bull Arena. Salzburg is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Dinamo Zagreb lost 3-1 to AC Milan two weeks ago. Right now, Salzburg (two points) is in third place in Group E, while Dinamo Zagreb (three points) is in second place in the group behind AC Milan (four points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Andre Onana Projected Confidence & Security Throughout Inter’s Backline In Win Over Barcelona, Italian Media Highlight
Goalkeeper Andre Onana projected a great deal of newfound confidence and security throughout Inter’s backline in yesterday evening’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who highlight the 26-year-old’s sense of personality and confidence in the most of difficult of matches and how it helped out the entire defense in front of him.
FOX Sports
Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held
GENEVA (AP) — Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund. Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first...
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Bundesliga clash
BORUSSIA DORTMUND host rivals Bayern Munich in Bundesliga action on Saturday, and what a game it should be. Both sides come into the match off the back of impressive victories in the Champions League as Bayern Munich thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-0 at the Allianz. Dortmund, on the other hand, travelled...
Champions League top scorers 2022/23: Who is leading the race?
THERE’S only one thing forwards dream about other than securing a Champions League medal for their club - and that’s to be top goal scorer. Well, Karim Benzema did both last season as the Frenchman’s 15 goals secured the golden boot as well as contributing to Real Madrid's 14th triumph in club football's top-tier competition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Bangladesh vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch T20i Tri-series cricket online from anywhere now
Bangladesh take on Pakistan today in the first match of the T20i Tri-series that also includes hosts New Zealand. The series is set to serve as final prep for all three teams for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this month, with this clash between these two neighbouring rivals likely to be the pick of the warm-up matches. Read on as we explain how to watch a Bangladesh vs Pakistan live stream and watch the T20i Tri-series online from anywhere.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Di Maria gives reaction to his own performance and beating Maccabi Haifa
Angel di Maria was Juventus’ star man in their 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa. The attacker returned to the Bianconeri lineup and delivered three brilliant assists. He was the difference between winning and losing, and his performance in the game delighted him. The former PSG man would look to...
TechRadar
EA's answer to Monster Hunter has wooden helicopters, and I love it
The first Wild Hearts gameplay trailer for EA's new monster-slaying action game promises some delightful twists on the traditional Monster Hunter formula. Come for the giant creatures, like a two-story tall moss-covered pig, but stay for the ziplines, siege weapons, and battle-umbrellas. The game seems to promise punchy, responsive combat...
Comments / 0