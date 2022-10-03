Adam Driver is going Italian again. He will play racecar driver Enzo Ferrari in director Michael Mann’s upcoming drama “Ferrari,” and the first look at his transformative role has been officially released. The movie takes place during 1957, when Ferrari enters the 1,000-mile Mille Miglia race. Born in 1898, Ferrari will be around 59 years old in the film, putting him a couple decades older than Driver, who is currently 38. Here’s the official logline: “‘Ferrari’ is set during the summer of 1957. Ex-racecar driver, Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years...

