Fairfax Police identify jewelry store smash-and-grab suspect

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that it has identified a suspect in connection to one of a series of commercial robberies that have taken place across the area over the last month.

According to police, at around 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 20, two men went into Sonia Jewelers and Boutique on Backlick Road in the Springfield area of Fairfax County. One of the men took out a handgun and they proceeded to destroy display cases with hammers before leaving in the black Lexus SUV with stolen plates.

Police believe 25-year-old Lamont Marable of Maryland is one of the men seen on security camera footage committing the robbery. He is wanted for commercial robbery, using a firearm while commuting a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

25-year-old Lamont Marable is believed to be one of the two suspects accused of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Springfield-area jewelry store on Sept. 20. (Photo: Fairfax Police)

Police have also released the security camera footage of the incident, which can be seen here . Anyone who believes they may have seen Marable or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

