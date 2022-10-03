ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Lafayette High on lockdown for second time in a week as police investigate threat

Two days after a lockdown in response to a social media threat, Lafayette High is on lockdown again. A spokesperson for Lafayette Parish School System confirmed Thursday's lockdown but offered no details. However, media reports point to an Instagram page dedicated to school threats that names certain teachers, staff and students. The person states they have a gun and don't care if the police come.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette

A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
DUSON, LA
theadvocate.com

Extra security, police posted at McKinley High after 'threat,' Baton Rouge school system says

Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said. Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle outside Opelousas residence

A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside an Opelousas residence on Tuesday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East and Truman streets around 10:40 p.m. Responders learned that a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle outside an area residence and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Community in shock after Lafayette murder-suicide shooting spree leaves four dead: ‘My baby, come back’

Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot and killed on Tournoir Street in Lafayette, police say

One man is dead after a shooting on Tournoir Street in Lafayette on Tuesday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 200 block of Tournoir Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a 29-year-old man dead inside a residence from a gunshot wound, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Eraste Landry convenience store

An unidentified man is wanted after an Eraste Landry convenience store was robbed Monday night. The armed robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a convenience store in the 700 block of Eraste Landry Road. The suspect, identified as a Black male wearing black pants, a white shirt and black and white shoes, entered the store and approached the register with a handgun, the Lafayette Police Department said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

UL Lafayette student in critical condition after fight, shooting in apartment parking lot near campus

A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student is in critical condition after being shot during a fight just off campus Wednesday night. Lafayette police officers responded to the shooting just after 5 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, a confirmed UL Lafayette student, was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lighthouse Louisiana provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Northside High student arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up the school’, police say

A 16-year-old Northside High student was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats to “shoot up the school.”. Lafayette police officers arrested the student Tuesday and booked him into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing. The student, a 16-year-old boy, was heard by other students making violent statements and saying he was going to “shoot up the school” during an incident Monday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA

