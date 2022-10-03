Read full article on original website
After complaints from law enforcement, judge revokes bond for alleged church drug dealer
Under pressure from local law enforcement, a Baton Rouge judge revoked bail for a man accused of processing and selling fentanyl and other drugs from a Paige Street church, allegedly culminating in a fatal overdose earlier this year. East Baton Rouge district court judge Tarvald Smith ruled Thursday to revoke...
Lafayette High on lockdown for second time in a week as police investigate threat
Two days after a lockdown in response to a social media threat, Lafayette High is on lockdown again. A spokesperson for Lafayette Parish School System confirmed Thursday's lockdown but offered no details. However, media reports point to an Instagram page dedicated to school threats that names certain teachers, staff and students. The person states they have a gun and don't care if the police come.
Two Lafayette High students arrested for making social media threats that prompted lockdowns, police say
Two Lafayette High School students have been arrested after repeated threats made against teachers and students on social media prompted school lockdowns Monday and Thursday and added security. One student was arrested on two counts of terrorizing and the other student was arrested on one count of terrorizing. Both were...
How a casualty of Baton Rouge's opioid crisis led police to a drug ring inside a church
After a drug overdose left a person dead inside a bungalow off Plank Road in July, law enforcement traced the drugs suspected of killing them half a mile south to an unlikely location: The Salvation Ministry of Jesus Christ church. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies and Central Police officers executed...
Man arrested for beating twin brother to death at their home, Baton Rouge police say
A Baton Rouge man faces a second degree murder charge for beating his twin brother so severely at their Wallis Street home that he died after a days-long hospital stay, police said. Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday after his twin, Daniel Pitts,...
Deadly crash involving Livingston Parish deputy under criminal investigation, sheriff says
A Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputy who crashed into a woman's car on La. 16, killing her, is now the subject of a criminal investigation, Sheriff Jason Ard said. In a statement released Wednesday, Ard said he had turned the case over to Louisiana State Police, adding that it was set to be reviewed by a grand jury next week.
Man arrested on drug, other charges after chase in stolen car in Duson, Lafayette
A man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after a police chase in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Duson police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on I-10 near Scott around 12:45 p.m. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Randy Page, stopped briefly before fleeing the area and leading officers on a pursuit, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
Ascension deputy in charge of training demoted after DWI citation, sheriff says
An Ascension Parish sheriff's captain has been demoted and has lost his job running the department's training center near Gonzales after his arrest on a driving while intoxicated count over the weekend. Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said Deputy T.J. Gaughf has been dropped from a captain to a lieutenant and...
Extra security, police posted at McKinley High after 'threat,' Baton Rouge school system says
Baton Rouge Police are providing security at McKinley High School after a "threat" involving the school appeared on social media, the authorities said. Parents have been alerted of the situation and the school opened as usual Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson Paris Flannigan said, as both law enforcement and other additional security personnel will be at the campus throughout the day.
Trial begins for man accused of running over, killing Zachary firefighter and reserve officer
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings detailed how a beloved Zachary firefighter and reserve police officer was run over and killed in March 2018. While a jury listened, so did more than three dozen police officers and firefighters who helped fill a Baton Rouge courtroom. She turned...
Man shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle outside Opelousas residence
A man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside an Opelousas residence on Tuesday night. Opelousas police officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of East and Truman streets around 10:40 p.m. Responders learned that a man had been struck by gunfire multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle outside an area residence and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
UL student in 'stable' condition after shooting near campus, Lafayette police say
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student was in stable condition late Thursday morning, following a shooting on the edge of campus. Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, Lafayette police spokesperson, said the student had surgery Wednesday night after he was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The student was...
Community in shock after Lafayette murder-suicide shooting spree leaves four dead: ‘My baby, come back’
Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.
After search, 15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in fatal Cecilia shooting
A 15-year-old has been arrested in a St. Martin Parish homicide, Sheriff Becket Breaux announced in a statement Tuesday. Deputies responded to a 911 call about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding shots fired in the 1000 block of East Madeline Boulevard in Cecilia, according to the statement. Upon arrival, deputies located...
Man shot and killed on Tournoir Street in Lafayette, police say
One man is dead after a shooting on Tournoir Street in Lafayette on Tuesday morning. Lafayette police officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 200 block of Tournoir Street just after 10 a.m. Tuesday and found a 29-year-old man dead inside a residence from a gunshot wound, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
Police looking for suspect after armed robbery at Eraste Landry convenience store
An unidentified man is wanted after an Eraste Landry convenience store was robbed Monday night. The armed robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a convenience store in the 700 block of Eraste Landry Road. The suspect, identified as a Black male wearing black pants, a white shirt and black and white shoes, entered the store and approached the register with a handgun, the Lafayette Police Department said.
UL Lafayette student in critical condition after fight, shooting in apartment parking lot near campus
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student is in critical condition after being shot during a fight just off campus Wednesday night. Lafayette police officers responded to the shooting just after 5 p.m. and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, a confirmed UL Lafayette student, was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said.
Lighthouse Louisiana provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
Northside High student arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up the school’, police say
A 16-year-old Northside High student was arrested Tuesday after police say he made threats to “shoot up the school.”. Lafayette police officers arrested the student Tuesday and booked him into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on a count of terrorizing. The student, a 16-year-old boy, was heard by other students making violent statements and saying he was going to “shoot up the school” during an incident Monday afternoon, Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
