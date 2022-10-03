Families in neighborhoods across Lafayette Parish were rocked after a Lafayette man killed three people and then himself in a spree across Lafayette and Duson on Tuesday. Dozens of neighbors, family members, friends and coworkers gathered Tuesday night at the home of Kawanna Felix, the estranged wife of shooter Andres Jamall Felix. The 43-year-old was Felix’s third and final victim before he shot himself at a relative’s home in the 200 block of Sheila Drive in Lafayette around 6:30 p.m.

