The 10 Richest People Living In New York State

A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth. Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?

Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
Is Marijuana Dabbing Legal In New York State?

Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in New York State, can you legally dab marijuana? Let's take a look at what the law says. Before we get to the legality of it, let's take a look at what a dab actually is. According to Laguna Treatment Hospital,. Butane hash oil...
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America

One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
Who’s running for New York State offices?

(WETM) – From the highest office in the Empire State, to newly drawn congressional districts, it’s a busy election cycle across New York. The Southern Tier has more than 20 races to keep track of, but everyone’s ballots will show names of candidates running for statewide and regional offices, as well: Governor & Lieutenant Governor […]
Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State

Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
