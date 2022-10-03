Read full article on original website
New York State receives $60 million to help residents with heating bills this winter
With energy bills expected to rise across New York State this winter, roughly $60 million of federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will support residents to defray their home energy costs. Read more here:
How Vulnerable Are You to Natural Disasters in New York State?
With the catastrophic damage left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida and the Carolinas, it may make you wonder how vulnerable you may be to natural disasters like this. Could it happen here in the Hudson Valley, or in the rest of New York?. New York has certainly had its...
The 10 Richest People Living In New York State
A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth. Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.
Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers
New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
Senator Gillibrand announces some of $1 billion she fought to secure will help New Yorkers defray home energy costs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State is expecting to see energy bills rise more than 40 percent this winter. Several state, and local leaders say there’s help out there, and announced millions of dollars in assistance for low income residents. News10NBC finds out just how much will be...
New York's fall marijuana harvest is in, but can you actually smoke it?
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. At an organic farm a couple of hours east of New York City, the marijuana harvest is in. Freshly picked buds on Long Island — recently hung out to dry in shaded greenhouses — provided a perfect backdrop for New York cannabis officials to pose for a photo op Tuesday afternoon. The state’s first fall harvest is a major milestone for the legal, recreational marijuana market that’s been assembling over the past several months.
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Is Marijuana Dabbing Legal In New York State?
Now that adult-use cannabis is legal in New York State, can you legally dab marijuana? Let's take a look at what the law says. Before we get to the legality of it, let's take a look at what a dab actually is. According to Laguna Treatment Hospital,. Butane hash oil...
Church group sues New York State on gun law restrictions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's revised concealed carry gun permit law — which was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers earlier this year to address the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the previous state law — is now facing a new legal challenge.
Italian Americans push back against proposal to end Columbus Day in New York state
Democratic Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes, who is Indigenous, formally introduced legislation at the end of September to end the holiday in New York state and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.
Draft resolution requests State to repeal Conceal Carry Improvement Act
(WETM) – The New York State Conceal Carry Improvement Act is getting opposition from municipal government. Schuyler County is now joining Steuben County and a host of other counties across the state in opposition of the stringent requirements imposed by the new law. Attorney Steven Getman states “The ink was not even dry in the […]
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
This Small Town In New York State Among The Worst In America
One small town in New York State has made the list of the worst small towns in America. WalletHub looked at more than 1,300 small towns in the United States with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to create the list. Its determinations are based on 43 key indicators of livability, such as housing costs, school-system quality, homeowner rates, restaurants per capita, crime rates, and the percentage of the population living in poverty.
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
‘Suspicion & Confusion:’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands in HV, New York
Officials want to know what is going on after a plane full of "allegedly illegal (teen) immigrants" landed in the Hudson Valley. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed he got a call Friday night that a bus of "allegedly illegal immigrants" landed at the Orange County Airport. Plane Full of...
Democratic New York state Assemblymembers slam new lower farmworker overtime threshold
Democrats held a press conference Tuesday criticizing the New York State Labor Commissioner’s order to lower the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours over a decade. The order to phase-in a 40-hour week for farm workers by 2032 was issued Friday on recommendations made by the Farm...
Who’s running for New York State offices?
(WETM) – From the highest office in the Empire State, to newly drawn congressional districts, it’s a busy election cycle across New York. The Southern Tier has more than 20 races to keep track of, but everyone’s ballots will show names of candidates running for statewide and regional offices, as well: Governor & Lieutenant Governor […]
How Does New York State Rate For Owning Electric Cars?
There's been a lot of discussions lately about electric vehicles. To be honest, I don't know much about them, whether they are good or bad for the future or even if I will ever own a vehicle that runs partially or fully on electricity. My vehicles all run on gasoline,...
New York State Department of Transportation looking to hire over 600 statewide, nearly 90 in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Across the state, the New York State Department of Transportation is hiring fleet technicians and highway maintenance workers. The openings include both permanent and seasonal roles. 649 positions are currently available across the state, 86 of which are right here in Western New York. “Our...
Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State
Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
