Claiborne High School volleyball lost in the first round of district play, but did well and showed much improvement over the course of the season, the team’s coach said. Head Coach Christy Brooks looked back on the season: “Four of the five other district coaches commented on how much we had improved throughout the season and how much energy the team displayed regardless of whether they were winning or losing. As a first-year varsity team and second year team overall, we ended the season with six wins.”

TAZEWELL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO