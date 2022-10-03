Read full article on original website
A Murder in Harlan: Part II
Julia Loeb was counting coins and her husband Gus Loeb puffed on a corncob pipe as their horse plugged along toward the end of another long day. They looked forward to getting back home and to supper which Julia started early that morning. Gus planned to work a couple hours in the garden before going to bed. The elderly Loebs normally went to bed at nightfall and got up with the rising sun. Many people did likewise in that era.
Sgt. Patton takes his last call
How do you say your final goodbye to 40 years of law enforcement service – 37 of which was spent defending the streets of New Tazewell. Sgt. Mike Patton performed his last duty on Oct. 6, during an emotional farewell ceremony held at City Hall. The Sarge took his last official call from a dispatcher who wished him Godspeed and a restful retirement via police radio.
Mrs. Imogene Vannoy, 86
Mrs. Imogene Vannoy, age 86, of Harrogate, TN was born November 28, 1935 and passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Imogene was a long time member of Shawanee Baptist Church. She spent her life caring for others, serving in the Claiborne County School system as cook, teacher’s assistant and whatever else was needed. When her first granddaughter was born she retired to care for her four granddaughters and countless others in her home. We will never know how many children our sweet mother and grandmother has cared for.
LMU nursing school expanding into Chattanooga in 2023
Lincoln Memorial University President Clayton Hess has announced plans for the LMU-Caylor School of Nursing to bring its proven nursing programs to Chattanooga in 2023. “Nurses play vital roles in the health and well-being of communities around the globe. A mounting nursing shortage is jeopardizing wellness in communities throughout the state of Tennessee and across the country,” Hess said. “The LMU-Caylor School of Nursing has trained competent and compassionate nurses for nearly 50 years. LMU-trained nurses are in demand, and we believe we can make an impact in Chattanooga for generations to come.”
Electric cars, charging stations – the Gap has it covered!
The historic town of Cumberland Gap has taken a giant leap into the future of motoring with the powering up of its second electric charging station. The first, privately owned by the Olde Mill Bed & Breakfast, is installed behind the B&B building. The first draw of electric from the...
Claiborne volleyball season ends, but team improved throughout the season
Claiborne High School volleyball lost in the first round of district play, but did well and showed much improvement over the course of the season, the team’s coach said. Head Coach Christy Brooks looked back on the season: “Four of the five other district coaches commented on how much we had improved throughout the season and how much energy the team displayed regardless of whether they were winning or losing. As a first-year varsity team and second year team overall, we ended the season with six wins.”
Lady Panthers regular season ends in tie with Seymour
Cumberland Gap ended its season against Seymour, October 4. The final score was Cumberland Gap four goals and Seymour four goals. It was the Lady Panthers second tie of the season. The final regular season record ended up being 13-1-2. Brianna Goins had one goal and one assist. Natalie Johnson...
