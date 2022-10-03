Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
GMA taps Thornton for government relations role
ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) today announced the hiring of Jim Thornton as Director of Governmental Relations. In this position, he will lead GMA’s legislative advocacy team and its efforts to support all of Georgia’s 537 member cities. The duties of the position include working with city leaders to develop the association’s legislative platform and working directly with the Georgia General Assembly, Governor’s office, state agencies, and other state leaders on policy and laws that effect local governments, cities, and residents who live in them. Thornton plans to transition to his new position on November 28.
Officer investigated over response to Uvalde shooting is now working for same school system
New CNN reporting reveals one of the Texas state troopers under investigation for her role during the Robb Elementary massacre is now working for the same school system of the same children who survived the Uvalde shooting. CNN Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz reports.
