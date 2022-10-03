ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) today announced the hiring of Jim Thornton as Director of Governmental Relations. In this position, he will lead GMA’s legislative advocacy team and its efforts to support all of Georgia’s 537 member cities. The duties of the position include working with city leaders to develop the association’s legislative platform and working directly with the Georgia General Assembly, Governor’s office, state agencies, and other state leaders on policy and laws that effect local governments, cities, and residents who live in them. Thornton plans to transition to his new position on November 28.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO