South Bend, IN

cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis man arrested in Mississippi for transporting malnourished dogs to fight

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Indianapolis man is being held at Madison County Detention Center on animal cruelty and drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop. Tuesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Madison PD conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108 mile marker in Madison. During the stop, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle due to being suspicious of criminal activity and recovered marijuana along with 11 dogs that were inside multiple cages within the vehicle.
abc57.com

Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer

Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
WISH-TV

US Supreme Court declines to hear South Bend murder case

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The United States Supreme Court announced Monday it will not hear the appeal of Tyre Bradbury. Bradbury is serving a 60-year prison sentence for the murder of a toddler in South Bend. Bradbury was 15 years old at the time prosecutors say he provided the handgun...
WNDU

Two men arrested after separate car chases in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department has arrested two men in connection to stolen vehicles following two separate car chases. Just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, police arrested Dwight Howell Jr., 22, for driving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, driving without a license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Wanatah residents killed in U.S. 30 crash

A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash on U.S. 30 in LaPorte County. Sheriff's deputies say it happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday east of Wanatah. Investigators believe a semi had just pulled out of a truck stop and began heading eastbound, when the trailer detached from the semi-tractor. A 2022 Kia that was heading eastbound then apparently hit the rear of the trailer, killing the driver, Angela J. Oehmen, and her front-seat passenger, Joseph I. Oehmen, both of Wanatah.
WNDU

Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
CBS News

2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
cbs4indy.com

Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 28-year-old man from South Bend. Stefan Thurmand is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, who weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. The South Bend Police Department said Thurman has...
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills

Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
Indiana Daily Student

LETTER: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's visit showed hypocrisy and hatred

Last Friday, the Intercollegiate Studies Institute Buckley Society hosted Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita in the Whittenberger Auditorium at the Indiana Memorial Union. We, the executive board of the College Democrats at IU, vehemently oppose the dangerous ideas Rokita espoused that evening. While we undoubtedly support the right to free...
