A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash on U.S. 30 in LaPorte County. Sheriff's deputies say it happened shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday east of Wanatah. Investigators believe a semi had just pulled out of a truck stop and began heading eastbound, when the trailer detached from the semi-tractor. A 2022 Kia that was heading eastbound then apparently hit the rear of the trailer, killing the driver, Angela J. Oehmen, and her front-seat passenger, Joseph I. Oehmen, both of Wanatah.

WANATAH, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO